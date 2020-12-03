Submit a Project Advertise
  5. U House / URAStudio

© İbrahim Özbunar

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ula, Turkey
  • Architects: URAStudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  İbrahim Özbunar
  • Architect In Charge:URAStudio
  • Design Team:Emir Uras, Cenk Toyhan, Selim Atalar, Handan Yalkı, Liora Danon, Ayşenur Karaaslan
  • Structural:Adım
  • Mechanical:Venta + Alfa Müh
  • Electrical:Prota Müh
  • Contractor:Evv Yapı
  • Landscape:Labofem + Ilgın
  • City:Ula
  • Country:Turkey
© İbrahim Özbunar

Text description provided by the architects. U house consists of two turned over concrete shells that create a multiple array of spaces. The larger shell contains the main living area, kitchen and a mezzanine work space. That smaller shell consists of two identical bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

© İbrahim Özbunar
Section 01
Section 01

The central connecting space opens to both front and back of the house to create a multifunctional covered courtyard with an open counter bar. The lager volume counter-levers over the country plain, lightening the concrete mass. The crafted proportions of the building create a sensitive, almost sacred relationship with the human scale.

© İbrahim Özbunar

3 materials are used in the composition, concrete, local conglomerate stone and oak. The broken layout of the building mirrors and pays respect to the traditional vernacular structures of the region. 

© İbrahim Özbunar
Elevation 03
Elevation 03
© İbrahim Özbunar

The building mainly uses natural airflow for ventilation, a hybrid solar system for electricity and natural water from an artesian well. One could perhaps say it's a contemporary, vernacular, holistic, home, office  solution for the living space of our times.

© İbrahim Özbunar

