Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. China
  5. Yisuo Design Boutique Hostel Mount Mogan / Atelier LAI

Yisuo Design Boutique Hostel Mount Mogan / Atelier LAI

Save this project
Yisuo Design Boutique Hostel Mount Mogan / Atelier LAI

© Xuguo Tang© Qixian Liao© Ming Tang© Xuguo Tang+ 38

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hostel
Huzhou, China
  • Architect In Charge:Keyuan Ma
  • Design Team:Jiachen Xie, Mengting Zhang, Yun Chen, Jing Zhang
  • Structural Engineer:Wei Wang
  • City:Huzhou
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang

Text description provided by the architects. Mend the hill and set up cubes
The site is located at the foot of a bamboo covered hill. Before the design intervention, the owner has dug out a mountain foot, leveled out a site for building houses, and made enclosure with rock retaining wall.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Atelier LAI
Courtesy of Atelier LAI

"Mending the hill"- is the first reaction to see such a incomplete hillside. However, mending the hill is not only to mend the excavated foot of the hill, but also to build a new hill to put the human body in, so as to achieve the motivation of building.

Save this picture!
© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang

The hill mending unit adopts the most easy to operate construction unit at present - space volume. Each volume represents a use scene, bedroom, living room, dining room, coffee, entertainment, which are all stacked together. The size and proportion of the volume are directly determined by the function. Stacking produces terrace, overhead and overhanging, and each space has different ways of opening inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Qixian Liao
© Qixian Liao
Save this picture!
Perspective section
Perspective section

Water condenses into rivers
The stacking space volume is like placing stones. The upturned parapet in modern architecture indicates the image of a "container". Roof drainage is an important technical problem in the construction system, which is usually concealed by the structural design. In the Cubes III, the downpipe is intentionally exposed as an image of the water way flowing down the river. Silver waterways, hanging on the wall, fall layer by layer, adding a vertical momentum to the horizontally expanded space container. Form a kind of imagination that "water overflows when it is full".

Save this picture!
© Ming Tang
© Ming Tang
Save this picture!
© Ming Tang
© Ming Tang

Cubes III is a "commercial" place for people to live in for a short time. Its space is limited by the use scene, and many factors are taken into account in form operation and scale control. Finally, we choose a kind of modern formal operation language to let a strong human creation intervene in the environment. This is an attempt of "Atelier Lai" from the imagination of "picturesque objects" to the actual construction.

Save this picture!
© Xuguo Tang
© Xuguo Tang
Save this picture!
© Ming Tang
© Ming Tang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nanwu Village, Wuxing District, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Lai
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelChina
Cite: "Yisuo Design Boutique Hostel Mount Mogan / Atelier LAI" 27 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952594/yisuo-design-boutique-hostel-mount-mogan-atelier-lai> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qixian Liao

壹所设计民宿 / 来建筑设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream