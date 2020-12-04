Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Viz.ai Office / Switchup

Viz.ai Office / Switchup

Viz.ai Office / Switchup

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Offices, Offices Interiors, Cowork Interiors
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
  • Architects: Switchup
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1020
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yoav Gurin
  • Architect In Charge:Switchup
  • Designer:Or Hirschfeld
  • City:Tel Aviv-Yafo
  • Country:Israel
© Yoav Gurin
Text description provided by the architects. Viz.ai uses AI technology to improve the efficiency of processes related to brain scans and life-saving brain surgery. As such an innovative company doing good in the medical world, Switchup sought to design an office space that accentuates the modern, high-tech nature of their work, as well as the biological do-gooding.

© Yoav Gurin
Plan
© Yoav Gurin
The central atrium of Viz.ai plays with the concept of powerful childhood ideation through graffiti art and indoor swings. It sets the tone that the company doesn’t go for the easiest solution, it wants the best solution.

© Yoav Gurin
The atrium is also fitting for a youthful and fresh company such as Viz.ai. The indoor tree in the entrance also introduces the theme of greenery and biology; a theme which will carry out throughout the office.

© Yoav Gurin
