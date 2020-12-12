Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Buen Orden House / Guaresti/Altieri Arquitectura

Buen Orden House / Guaresti/Altieri Arquitectura

Save this project
Buen Orden House / Guaresti/Altieri Arquitectura

© Mariano Imperial Fotografía© Mariano Imperial Fotografía© Mariano Imperial Fotografía© Mariano Imperial Fotografía+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Pinamar, Argentina
  • Architects: Guaresti/Altieri Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  227
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mariano Imperial Fotografía
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, ACINDAR, Adobe, Expo Aberturas, FV, ITAR, JOHNSON, Peisa, Roca, San Pietro Laminas, Sanigas, Santini
  • Lead Architects:Damián E. Guaresti, Patricio Altieri
  • Engineering:Javier E. Mendía
  • Landscape:Constantino Altieri
  • City:Pinamar
  • Country:Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía

Text description provided by the architects. General context. There is a ground located in the city of Pinamar, in an area very close to the sea, and with the characteristic of having a side slope of almost five meters. The neighborhood where the house will be located is well established, with paved streets. Client. Given the unbeatable condition of the land, they would like to have a home with direct views of the sea. It also emphasizes safety as a crucial condition.

Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
Save this picture!
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía

Idea. A house completely off the ground is proposed, taking advantage of the natural conditions of the land to save the unevenness, and in turn allowing this to meet the client's requirements. In turn, it also allows a greater use of the land, since it is released almost entirely. Functional. The house is presented as an L that flies and generates views of the sea from all main rooms. The professional studio is designed with independent access from the street and is internally connected to the house, which gives the possibility of becoming an extra bedroom in an eventual case.

Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
Save this picture!
Section BB
Section BB
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía

Structure. It is conceived as the way by which the ideas raised are expressed, since the concrete structure allows raising the house, but far from staying there, it generates multiple possibilities: inverted beams as railings, columns and volumes going down to the ground and participating of the aesthetics of the house. The large cantilever on which the living room rests also stands out, which seeks to provide the idea of a volume that flies. Constructive. Main idea: Zero maintenance. Each decision arises from this premise: the exposed concrete as a finish, the masonry parts in black, the black pvc carpentry. The use of metals and wood outdoors is totally avoided, since they can be damaged by the proximity to the sea and the salty environment.

Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
Save this picture!
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía
© Mariano Imperial Fotografía

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Guaresti/Altieri Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Buen Orden House / Guaresti/Altieri Arquitectura" [Casa Buen Orden / Guaresti/Altieri Arquitectura] 12 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952579/buen-orden-house-guaresti-altieri-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream