Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Fengtay Agriculture R&D Center / Bio-architecture Formosana

Fengtay Agriculture R&D Center / Bio-architecture Formosana

Save this project
Fengtay Agriculture R&D Center / Bio-architecture Formosana

east facade. Image © YHLAA Studiowest exterior. Image © YHLAA Studiowest brick wall. Image © YHLAA Studio3F exhibition hall. Image © YHLAA Studio+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Institutional Buildings
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: Bio-architecture Formosana
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7301
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  YHLAA Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: pomplusl, 大合順磚廠股份有限公司
  • Lead Architects:Ying Chao Kuo, Ching Hwa Chang
  • Design Team:Sheng Liang Tsai, Po Wei Lai, Shi Jun Yu, Chun Hao Wu, Chieh Yu Liao, Wan Yu Chen, Chan Ching Wu, I Te Tsai, Ren Chiao Guo
  • Structural Engineering:Envision Engineering Consultant (EEC)
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering:Di-Ding Electrical Engineering Consultants Co. Ltd.
  • Hvac :Green HVAC. & R. Consultants
  • Fire Engineering:Ld Fire Fighting Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape:Eco Orange Landscape Architecture Planning And Design Co.Ltd.
  • Construction:Feng Yu Group
  • Client:The Fengtay Foundation
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
entrance. Image © YHLAA Studio
entrance. Image © YHLAA Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Fengtay Foundation is a non-profit organization in southern Taiwan that is dedicated to promote organic agriculture. The park features office space for the foundation, laboratories for inspection and certification of organic products, and a logistical center for the cleaning and packaging of agricultural products.

Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © YHLAA Studio
aerial view. Image © YHLAA Studio
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © YHLAA Studio
aerial view. Image © YHLAA Studio

Brick was considered one of the most essential building materials in Taiwan's rural villages in the 19th-century. Therefore, in an attempt to revitalize the spirit of Taiwan’s 19th-century agriculture and coexistence with nature, the façade uses brick as its choice building material.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BaF
Courtesy of BaF
Save this picture!
factory block east wall. Image © YHLAA Studio
factory block east wall. Image © YHLAA Studio

The goal of this project was to reform agricultural regulations, which means the application of brick as a building material needed to likewise deviate from traditional mortar methods. A new construction method was established to provide the brick façade with a richer and more contemporary expression by linking each brick with a steel rod. Each brick was separated by a rubber padding to maximize the overall façade permeability and at the same time breakthrough the height limit set by traditional methods of bricklaying.

Save this picture!
west brick wall. Image © YHLAA Studio
west brick wall. Image © YHLAA Studio
Save this picture!
brick wall construction analysis diagram
brick wall construction analysis diagram
Save this picture!
3F exhibition hall. Image © YHLAA Studio
3F exhibition hall. Image © YHLAA Studio

In order to verify this new method the client, design team, and construction team co-commissioned the NTU Seismological Lab to run a seismic study on a five-meter-high and a ten-meter-high model. This study aided in understanding the behavior of this new brick wall under seismic activity, which serviced in modifying the design based on the results of the study.  

Save this picture!
west exterior. Image © YHLAA Studio
west exterior. Image © YHLAA Studio
Save this picture!
west balcony. Image © YHLAA Studio
west balcony. Image © YHLAA Studio

Due to the high permeability of the brick wall, the west-side façade resembles layers of shading blinds. It provides quite a poetic lighting effect in the space behind when the afternoon sun penetrates through the blinds. Not only does the brick wall provide an energy saving benefit, but also communicates a new sense of contemporary rural village esthetics.

Save this picture!
east balcony. Image © YHLAA Studio
east balcony. Image © YHLAA Studio
Save this picture!
east facade. Image © YHLAA Studio
east facade. Image © YHLAA Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yunlin, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bio-architecture Formosana
Office

Products

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesInstitutional buildingsTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Fengtay Agriculture R&D Center / Bio-architecture Formosana" 04 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952494/fengtay-agriculture-r-and-d-center-bio-architecture-formosana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream