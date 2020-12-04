Submit a Project Advertise
Arcwood Factory / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid

Arcwood Factory / Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Factory
Põlva, Estonia
  • Architects: Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8820
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tõnu Tunnel
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arcwood wood products
  • Lead Architects:Ott Kadarik, Mihkel Tüür
  • Design Team:Aleksei Petrov, Priit Hamer, Liis Mägi, Kadri Tamme, Harri Kaplan
  • Interior Architecture:Kadri Tamme Sisearhitektuur OÜ
  • Client:Peetri Puit OÜ
  • Engineering:Laur Lõvi, Indrek Mäe
  • Contractor:Vilcon Ehitus OÜ
  • City:Põlva
  • Country:Estonia
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. Arcwood by Peetri Puit is an Estonian company that produces engineered wood products from laminated wood to CLT panels with a big part of the work being custom-made orders. Their new factory, opened in 2016, is located in Põlva, South-Estonia. At first, the intention was to build two separate buildings – an office and a simple factory building. However, during the work process, the two merged together with the office block acting as a presentable entrance for both the office staff as well as the factory employees.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Cylindrical columns in front of the entrance create a unique landscape that continues in the courtyard. The construction of the entire complex is made out of wood – the main load-bearing construction is made from laminated wood while CLT panels are used for walls. All construction elements are presented and visible. Exterior wood elements are protected from the sun, wind, and rain with a double facade made out of glass. This creates a half exterior and half interior space that can be used by the employees as a balcony.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Wood is the primary theme throughout the complex that continues also in the interior architecture, both in the office block as well as the factory part of the building. Displayed wood constructions create a warm and friendly interior space in a typology that is usually associated with a cold, dark, and eerie atmosphere. Skylights, located right above the workstations, let in natural daylight.

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Project location

Address:Põlva, Põlva County, Estonia

