Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils New Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils New Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum

Save this article
Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils New Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled the design for the new Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum in Guangming Science City, China. Designed to become a landmark institution in the city, the project is made for the Guangzhou–Shenzhen Science Technology Innovation Corridor. The museum aims to be a key destination to explore science and technology as part of the region's World Class Science City.

Courtesy of SlashcubeCourtesy of SlashcubeCourtesy of SlashcubeCourtesy of Slashcube+ 10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Slashcube
Courtesy of Slashcube

The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum will be linked with universities, schools and innovation centers across China. It was designed to showcase Shenzhen’s position as a center of innovation and technology. Centering on "maximum adaptability" for exhibits and galleries, the project's U-shaped plan combines educational facilities and public spaces around an atrium courtyard. Over 125,000 sq. meters, the museum was made to unite the city and the park through a volume defined by "solidity and dynamic curvilinear geometries" that draw from the urban circulation routes to the east.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Slashcube
Courtesy of Slashcube
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Slashcube
Courtesy of Slashcube

Outside, the museum's envelope was designed to reflect the interior program and connect the museum atrium to the public park nearby. "To the west, the building transforms as it extends towards the natural landscapes of Guangming Park to define layers of terraces that frame the glazed wall leading to the courtyard atrium at the heart of the museum." The design aspires to become a sustainable model for the region, combining design for thermal performance and energy, natural lighting, wind levels and air quality.

Construction of the Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum is planned for completion in late 2023.

News via Zaha Hadid Architects

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils New Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum" 30 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952381/zaha-hadid-architects-unveils-new-shenzhen-science-and-technology-museum> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream