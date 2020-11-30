Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils New Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled the design for the new Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum in Guangming Science City, China. Designed to become a landmark institution in the city, the project is made for the Guangzhou–Shenzhen Science Technology Innovation Corridor. The museum aims to be a key destination to explore science and technology as part of the region's World Class Science City.

The Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum will be linked with universities, schools and innovation centers across China. It was designed to showcase Shenzhen’s position as a center of innovation and technology. Centering on "maximum adaptability" for exhibits and galleries, the project's U-shaped plan combines educational facilities and public spaces around an atrium courtyard. Over 125,000 sq. meters, the museum was made to unite the city and the park through a volume defined by "solidity and dynamic curvilinear geometries" that draw from the urban circulation routes to the east.

Outside, the museum's envelope was designed to reflect the interior program and connect the museum atrium to the public park nearby. "To the west, the building transforms as it extends towards the natural landscapes of Guangming Park to define layers of terraces that frame the glazed wall leading to the courtyard atrium at the heart of the museum." The design aspires to become a sustainable model for the region, combining design for thermal performance and energy, natural lighting, wind levels and air quality.

Construction of the Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum is planned for completion in late 2023.

News via Zaha Hadid Architects