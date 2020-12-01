Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Axpo Holding AG US Headquarters / BoND

Axpo Holding AG US Headquarters / BoND

Axpo Holding AG US Headquarters / BoND

+ 12

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Offices, Offices Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: BoND
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Lead Architects:Noam Dvir, Daniel Rauchwerger
  • Architect Of Record:Spector Group
  • City:New York
Courtesy of BoND
Courtesy of BoND

Text description provided by the architects. The new American Headquarters of Axpo Holding AG present a fresh perspective on contemporary workplace design, use of sustainable materials in interiors, and our own fascination with Swiss precision.

Courtesy of BoND
Courtesy of BoND

Taking hints from Swiss airport lounges and Mad Men era office decor, this 28th floor Midtown office is characterized by dark and refined interiors contrasted with red, gray and chrome fixtures and fabrics. The office includes a bullpen (trading area), conference room, a board room, private offices and public areas for gathering and dining. Sweeping views of Fifth Avenue and the nearby St. Patrick’s Cathedral Spire anchor the different spaces.

Courtesy of BoND
Courtesy of BoND

Axpo’s corporate brand identity and “Swissness” were key drivers of the design. Fittingly, we decided to source the majority of the furniture from Swiss companies like Vitra and USM, known worldwide for their cutting-edge design and quality. Artworks by Swiss artists were carefully curated throughout the office.

Courtesy of BoND
Courtesy of BoND
Courtesy of BoND
Courtesy of BoND

We were inspired by Axpo’s commitment to sustainable energy and developed a design that encompasses sustainability and longevity. Furniture pieces were selected according to their ability to perform functionally and aesthetically over time. The modular nature of the USM cabinets will allow the office users to change and adapt their configuration, while the outstanding quality of Vitra’s furniture and fabric  that will not weather over time. Axpo’s commitment to sustainability is also evident in the selection of untraditional natural and recycled materials throughout the office: the reception desk is made of leftover wood chips, charred reclaimed wood slats line the walls of the foyer space, and carpet made of 90% recycled materials was used for the entire office.

Courtesy of BoND
Courtesy of BoND

Project location

Address:575 5th Ave, New York, NY 10017, United States

Cite: "Axpo Holding AG US Headquarters / BoND" 01 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952288/axpo-holding-ag-us-headquarters-bond> ISSN 0719-8884

