  5. Brigadeiro Apartament / Nommo Arquitetos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Nommo Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Archicad, Duo Light Iluminação, Plana Marcenaria, Wood Door
  • Lead Architect:Fernanda Linero
  • Project Team:Anderson Almeida, Helio Dorta, Luana Barichello, Jefferson Carollo Filho, Elaine Fuson, Matheus Bandoch, Luis Henrique de Camargo Abagge
  • Engineering:Kassai Engenharia
  • City:Curitiba
  • Country:Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The 130m² apartment, located in a building built in the 1970s in Curitiba, was in its original state when clients - a couple with two teenage daughters - came to the office to have it renovated.

Planta - Proposta
Planta - Proposta
The project proposed significant changes in the original condition of the property, seeking to bring greater integration of spaces and to update the uses of environments such as the bathroom and utility room, which were underutilized and without natural lighting and ventilation. In addition, the electrical and hydraulic installations and the frames have been completely renovated.

With the removal of the bathroom that was at the center of the apartment, it was possible to expand the kitchen and put there an island with 3,60m in length, where residents can cook and receive friends. We created a unique and multifunctional element that reinforces the integration between living room and kitchen while organizing the uses of each space. The burgundy cabinets are used for kitchen appliances and serve as a sideboard and buffet in the dining room and as a bookcase in the TV room.

The main demand from customers was that the space should be easy to clean and maintain, so we opted for a ceramic floor in the social area. In contrast to the color of the cabinets, the other elements have neutral materiality, reflecting the high incidence of natural lighting in the apartment.

In the bedrooms, the original parquet floor has been restored and new storage spaces have been created. The two daughters received ample study benches and the couple's room was expanded to receive more built-in cabinets.

Project location

Address:Curitiba, Estado de Parana, Brazil

Cite: "Brigadeiro Apartament / Nommo Arquitetos" [Apartamento Brigadeiro / Nommo Arquitetos] 27 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952155/brigadeiro-apartament-nommo-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

