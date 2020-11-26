Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  4. Iran
  Aptus Factory Showroom / Hooba Design

Aptus Factory Showroom / Hooba Design

Aptus Factory Showroom / Hooba Design

© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh© Parham Taghioff

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom
Karaj, Iran
  • Architect In Charge:Hooman Balazadeh
  • Design Team:Hooba Design
  • Project Manager:Saeed Farshbaf
  • Construction Manager:Rasool Azhdari
  • Presentation:Ehsan Lessani
  • 3 D Render:Saeed Farshbaf
  • Client:Aptus Iran Industrial Complex
  • City:Karaj
  • Country:Iran
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The project brief consisted of an indoor-outdoor showroom, as well as administrative department of Aptus Concrete Block Manufacturing Factory in the suburbs of Karaj.

© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

The design process was initiated by considering the everlasting battle between different construction typologies in the suburbs; mainly industrial, agricultural, and inferior residential fabrics. The winner of such combat is usually the low-grade residential development and the losers are landscapes and agricultural fields which are demolished to be replaced by dense and low quality buildings.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Plan
Plan
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The design criteria was to create a win-win pattern between greenery and the built environment. Another issue regarding outskirt developments is to provide cost efficient construction solutions which are also aligned with the latest standards.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Considering the urge for cost efficiency, it was decided to eliminate finishing layers on the entire interior and exterior of the building and to use company’s concrete blocks as the single material forming the entirety of the building envelope.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Section
Section
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Based on the initial design criteria, the created building volume forms the exterior and the interior landscape at the same time. Instead of creating a huge “box” surrounded by greenery, it was decided to break the volume into smaller boxes which are independent and characterized based on their function. The created voids between the boxes form greenspaces penetrating into the building.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

A layered relationship between interior and exterior was formed through transparencies between the boxes. Limiting building materials to a single block enhances the perception of the exterior atmosphere and creates a varying quality of natural light during the day.

Diagram 06
Diagram 06

There are a number of other concrete block manufacturers in the neighborhood of Aptus factory. This project could define a simple pattern for this urban fabric which is not only cost efficient, but also enhances the relationship between the built environment and the greenspace. 

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Project location

Address:Karaj, Alborz Province, Iran

Concrete

Cite: "Aptus Factory Showroom / Hooba Design" 26 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

