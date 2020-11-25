Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Sen Retreat Takahara / KURU + Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

Sen Retreat Takahara / KURU + Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

Sen Retreat Takahara / KURU + Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

© Keishiro Yamada© Keishiro Yamada© Keishiro Yamada© Keishiro Yamada+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hostel
Tanabe, Japan
  • Architects: Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects, KURU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Keishiro Yamada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: IOC, Sanwa Company, Union Corporation Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Junji Oshiba, Kazuteru Matumura
  • Design Team:KURU Company Limited, Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects
  • Branding Design:otto Design Lab, Yuki Hisada
  • City:Tanabe
  • Country:Japan
© Keishiro Yamada
© Keishiro Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. This site is located on Kumano Kodo road in Wakayama. The area is listed as a world heritage site and is surrounded by beautiful nature. The partially demolished existing buildings were originally used as an atelier and a house. It is now converted into a hostel.

© Keishiro Yamada
© Keishiro Yamada
Plan
Plan
© Keishiro Yamada
© Keishiro Yamada

It consists of three buildings; a main building used as a reception and common space, a second building used as a shower facility and a third building used for guest rooms. As for the exterior, while utilizing parts of the existing building materials, it is also newly covered by local Kishu cedar boards that will, overtime, weather naturally to give it a more rustic and rugged look which aligns with the ancient road of Kumano Kodo.

© Keishiro Yamada
© Keishiro Yamada

The hostel is designed with the concept to create communication and interactions by connecting dots to various areas at the site. The interior is a common living space where you can gather to dine while enjoying friendly conversation and is open towards the magnificent nature of the plateau. This connects to the exterior terrace which offers a place where you can enjoy a BBQ or bonfire. This is further connected to a garden space where you can take part in growing and harvesting.

© Keishiro Yamada
© Keishiro Yamada

Finally, this all connects to simple Japanese style guest rooms equipped with a bathroom and sink. These dots connect a line where guests flow naturally to enhance and promote social interactions. In terms of the design, despite using entirely natural wood, it does not have the feel of an old fashioned log house.

© Keishiro Yamada
© Keishiro Yamada
Elevations
Elevations

There are sharp details from the plywood and cedar to balance this feeling. We will continue to use the brand of 「 SEN. RETOREAT 」in the future by developing other hospitality sites, focusing mainly on accommodations, along the ancient road of Kumano Kodo, thus creating a place where more dots become connected by lines and locals become connected with visitors pilgrimaging at this beautiful historical area.

© Keishiro Yamada
© Keishiro Yamada

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nakahechicho Takahara, Tanabe, Wakayama 646-1416, Japan

