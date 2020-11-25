Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 43 Illustrated Homes Celebrate the Work of Paul R. Williams in California

43 Illustrated Homes Celebrate the Work of Paul R. Williams in California

Save this article
43 Illustrated Homes Celebrate the Work of Paul R. Williams in California

Paul Revere Williams’ incredible architectural career spanned the growth of Hollywood. Artist Ibrahim Rayintakath illustrated 43 of Williams’ most notable California homes for HomeAdvisor, including addresses and an illustrated map so architecture buffs can check out these historic buildings in person. Between the 1920s and his retirement in 1973, Williams designed over 2,000 private homes - many for Hollywood creatives such as Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, and Johnny Weissmuller.

Courtesy of Ibrahim RayintakathCourtesy of Ibrahim RayintakathCourtesy of Ibrahim RayintakathCourtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath+ 46

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath

Paul R. Williams became the first African American member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), and learned to sketch his buildings upside down for white clients who felt uncomfortable sitting the same side of the desk as a Black man. He was a celebrated architect against the odds, and designed desirable homes for Hollywood superstars and for everyday people.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath

Williams paved the way for African American architects to follow. But nine decades after Williams became the first African American AIA member, the organization’s black membership was still below 2%. His challenges informed his personal values and his work, like when the US hit a major housing shortage, he released two books of affordable home designs. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath
Courtesy of Ibrahim Rayintakath

With this project, HomeAdvisor wanted to pay tribute to the work of this 20th-century inspirational architect. The project is part of a series of content campaigns with the goal of inspiring homeowners by introducing new ways of thinking about the spaces in their homes and the history of design.

News via HomeAdvisor

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "43 Illustrated Homes Celebrate the Work of Paul R. Williams in California" 25 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952078/43-illustrated-homes-celebrate-the-work-of-paul-r-williams-in-california> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream