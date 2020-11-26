Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Hotel Milla Montis / Peter Pichler Architecture

Hotel Milla Montis / Peter Pichler Architecture

Hotel Milla Montis / Peter Pichler Architecture

© Gustav Willeit© Daniel Zangerl© Gustav Willeit© Gustav Willeit

Maranza, Italy
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Text description provided by the architects. Peter Pichler Architecture won an invited competition in 2019 to design a new hotel in northern Italy. The new Hotel Milla Montis was inaugurated in October 2020. The family hotel is located in Maranza, in the Italian region of South Tyrol.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
South elevation
South elevation
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Meadows and fields surround the well-shaped mountain of the small Alpine village, just above Puster Valley, a tourist destination well known for its marvelous hiking routes. The project location is characterized by its unique scenery and impressive panoramic views of the Dolomites Mountains.

© Daniel Zangerl
© Daniel Zangerl
Second basement plan
Second basement plan
© Daniel Zangerl
© Daniel Zangerl

The project consists of four connected volumes that are inspired by the context and scale of the surrounding buildings. The composition is inspired by the vernacular architecture of the region and the classic wooden barn and reinvents a contemporary reinterpretation of this typology.

© Jörgen Camrath
© Jörgen Camrath
© Jörgen Camrath
© Jörgen Camrath

The slightly shifted sloped roofs and the curvilinear exoskeleton façade are reducing the scale of the building. All the rooms and public facilities like Bar, Restaurant, and Spa are facing the breathtaking panorama of the Dolomites, framing them like artwork.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

Project location

Address:39037 Maranza, South Tyrol, Italy

Peter Pichler Architecture
WoodConcrete

Cite: "Hotel Milla Montis / Peter Pichler Architecture" 26 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

