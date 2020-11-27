Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Pegasus House / Dalman Architects

Pegasus House / Dalman Architects

Save this project
Pegasus House / Dalman Architects

© Stephen Goodenough© Stephen Goodenough© Stephen Goodenough© Stephen Goodenough+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pegasus, New Zealand
  • Architects: Dalman Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  245
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Stephen Goodenough
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Central Heating, Dezignatek Joinery, Herman Pacific Cladding, Lighthouse lighting, Nalco Windows, Velux Windows, Viking Roof Spec
  • Drafting Team:Ben Walshe
  • Client:Howard Wan
  • Engineering:Engco Consulting Engineers
  • Builder:Nick Griffin Builder Ltd
  • Landscape:Riverside Horticulture
  • City:Pegasus
  • Country:New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stephen Goodenough
© Stephen Goodenough

Text description provided by the architects. A holiday house for a client that enjoys playing golf and to be away from his busy life in Singapore. The house is located on the west side of the Pegasus town where the lots blend in with the golf course. It faces the North with views over the tee, the lake and the Canterbury foothills beyond. The dwelling was located on the center of the lot to allow free space around it and maximize distance from the road, giving it scale to breath and assume a central position overlooking the surroundings. This house explores the concept of negative / positive spaces.

Save this picture!
© Stephen Goodenough
© Stephen Goodenough
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Stephen Goodenough
© Stephen Goodenough

The negative space being the living areas, a central void created by the four elements that organize it. Inside these elements, the positive spaces, they serve the house with the different functions: the main sleeping and guest areas, the garage and the kitchen/services. At the top sits the fifth element, a large flat roof that covers the main space and forms the covered exterior spaces, a unifying element. Each one of the elements has a well-defined materiality that expresses its character and helps reinforce the idea of an assembly of functions. The timber and the concrete materials run to the inside to have a dual use, both cladding and lining, making the interior feels like the exterior and vice versa.

Save this picture!
© Stephen Goodenough
© Stephen Goodenough

By contrast the boxes have smaller spaces, a lower ceiling and a specific/private use, while the center is open and wide, it has a collective character as a gathering space. Different exterior views and outdoor areas are created/framed in between the volumes allowing the mediation between the living area and external terraces. All the glazed stackers can slide into pockets removing the sense of boundaries between in and out: the golf course becomes part of the house, creating a feeling of serenity and belonging that enriches the joy for a perfect holiday.

Save this picture!
© Stephen Goodenough
© Stephen Goodenough

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dalman Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Pegasus House / Dalman Architects" 27 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952005/pegasus-house-dalman-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream