Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Thor Spain Office / BarrioBohrer

Thor Spain Office / BarrioBohrer

Save this project
Thor Spain Office / BarrioBohrer

© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz+ 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Offices Interiors, Historic Preservation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: BarrioBohrer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, FAMO, Kartell, Adobe, Cinema4D, Granilouro, Pedro Ros, Talleres Oñate, Trimble
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. This commission consisted on the re-conversion of a former electricity supply premise, located on the ground floor of a 1900 building in the center of Madrid, into offices for a new and technological real estate developer.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The required program ends up adapting to the different spaces existing between the massive structural walls. In order to shorten the execution times of the works, the different rooms are divided with metalwork elements that were commissioned at the beginning of the project. Its glass construction allows maintaining the spatial sequence so characteristic of the structural system of that time. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

he scratched treatment of the walls avoided the long and expensive process of repairing and smoothing them, in addition to enhancing the verticality of its high ceilings and providing a lot of character.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Basement Plan
Basement Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The combination of stainless steel, granite and the rough finish of the walls unite the company’s innovative philosophy with the traditional and historical character of Madrid’s old town.

Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spaña

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BarrioBohrer
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Thor Spain Office / BarrioBohrer" [Oficina Thor Spain / BarrioBohrer] 25 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951832/thor-spain-office-barriobohrer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream