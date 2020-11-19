Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Changzhou Culture Plaza / gmp Architects

Changzhou Culture Plaza / gmp Architects

Save this project
Changzhou Culture Plaza / gmp Architects

© Schran Image© Schran Image© Schran Image© Schran Image+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Center
Changzhou, China
  • Architect In Charge:Meinhard von Gerkan, Nikolaus Goetze, Magdalene Weiss
  • Project Lead Competition:Buhong Kong, Martin Friedrich
  • Competition Team:Dominika Gnatowicz, Sebastian Schmidt, Yao Yao, Lanlan Jiang
  • Project Lead Detailed Design:Buhong Kong, Xiaodi Fan, Ying Chen
  • Detailed Design Team:Ralf Donner, Martin Friedrich, Alex C. Fu, Meng Huang, Peiying Ren, Shusan Gao, Zexin Wang, Xi Wang, Sevde Erdogan
  • Projekt Management China:Lei Cai, Xiaodong Sa
  • Partner Office In China:ICDA
  • Landscape Design:WES LandschaftsArchitektur
  • Structural Engineering:schlaich bergermann partner
  • Lighting Design:THUPDI, Dept. of Lighting Planning & Design
  • Facade Consultancy:SuP Ingenieure GmbH
  • Facade Detailed Design:Zhongnan Institute of Curtain Wall Design & Research
  • Clients:Changzhou Jinling Investment and Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City:Changzhou
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Text description provided by the architects. The Changzhou Culture Plaza is surrounded by a public park and, together with the Town Hall and the Changzhou Grand Theater located to the north, forms the new city center of Changzhou. The development comprises six identical, freestanding building modules that are angled towards each other and arranged in a 2 x 3 cluster. Each module is based on a footprint area of 70 x 70 meters and, as an autonomous unit with individual entrance and lobby, accommodates one of the functions of the Culture Plaza, such as the art museum, library, hotel, and offices.

Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Visually, the 50-meter-high buildings appear as cubes that are hollowed-out on two sides. In this way, together they create a roofed-over public space that interlinks with the park, forming a spatially diverse city landscape. The watercourse that runs diagonally across the 17-hectare site flows in a canyon-like sculpted cutting, which links the commercial functions with each other at basement level.

Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

At the same time it emphasizes the bridge motif of the buildings and links the Plaza with the underground station to the south-east. The view from the north articulates the gesture of a large gate that, across Longcheng Avenue, faces Changzhou People’s Square with the Town Hall and Grand Theater.

Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Following the basic idea of the concept, the facades have been designed according to the principle of unity with diversity. A natural stone facade dominates the orthogonal building envelope; the curved cut-out areas are given prominence by an elegant glazed facade, making the cut edges visible, and sculpturally emphasizing the abstract shape of the buildings. In this way, different characters are acquired by the building envelopes, which are spanned by a uniform horizontal facade structure with wide aluminum louvers that follow the curvature beneath the cantilever. At the same time, the horizontal natural stone or metal louvers serve as external solar screening that significantly increases the energy efficiency of the buildings.

Save this picture!
Structure_Report © sbp
Structure_Report © sbp
Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

During the day, the solid stone bands form a strong, rhythmical contrast to the dark glazed areas. At night, when the buildings are internally illuminated, the arched glazed areas are invitingly lit and, beneath the almost 40-meter-high arches, create impressive interaction between the inside and outside with continually varying angles of view.

Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

The loadbearing structure consists of reinforced concrete cores and a steel construction that diagonally cantilevers by almost 40 meters on two sides of the core area. The vertical load is transferred downwards via compression arches, and the horizontal forces are transferred to the reinforced concrete cores via the cantilever floors. On the upper floors of the modules there are large column-free exhibition spaces and Sky Gardens of almost 4,000 square meters.

Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image
Save this picture!
© Schran Image
© Schran Image

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
gmp Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterChina
Cite: "Changzhou Culture Plaza / gmp Architects" 19 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951655/changzhou-culture-plaza-gmp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Schran Image

常州文化广场 / gmp Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream