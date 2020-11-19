Atelier in Hakushima / Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates

+ 27

• Japan Architects: Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 225 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Tomohiro Sakashita

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: DN Lighting , ENDO Lighting Corporation , Fuji Sash , YAMAGIWA , toolbox

Architect In Charge: Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates

Design Team: Yutaka Yoshida Architect & Associates

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. It is a house with an atelier built in a quiet residential area where low-rise houses are lined up. In particular, it is located in an area where flat parking lots are concentrated, and it is a pioneered place where you can see the exterior from all sides even though it is in the city, so I thought that it was necessary to have a design with no front and back in consideration of all directions.

Although the front road on the north side is as wide as 10m, the building volume is examined while clearing the road diagonal line regulation and the shade regulation, and both restrictions are set to the maximum height. The ridgelines of the western and eastern elevations are different because of this shade regulation.

The client requested that the first floor should have as much parking space as possible, and that the upper floors from the second floor should have an internal space that connects the line of sight while providing a stairwell.

A two-story house, as well as a conventional JR line and an elevated Shinkansen, are located just south of the site, blocking the view to the south. Therefore, a room with a high ceiling is piled up on the south side, and the ceiling height is divided into two by the waist wall and the opening, and while blocking the line of sight to the house on the south side, the scenery leading to the sky and the lighting are compatible.

The room on the north side is connected by a skip floor via a staircase located in the center of the plan, and by ensuring a transparent view as much as possible, multiple floor slabs are layered through the atrium. On the north side of the 4th and 5th floors, a terrace created by setting back the outer wall surface was placed to create an external space that connects the city and the sky. The outer façade surface of the terrace is covered with an expanded metal film as a soft buffer zone with the town, giving it the appearance of a closed box that wraps the terrace.

We tried a box with different elevation designs on four sides, with different openings for each direction, such as relationships with the city and taking in the natural environment. On the other hand, inside, the thin-walled rigid frame structure and the frame of the void slab contain a continuous space of vision and air composed of plates, creating a space full of light and air.