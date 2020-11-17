Two Close Between / Abon Studio

+ 22

Architect In Charge: James Mitchell

Engineering & Construction: Brightcon Engineering

Consultants: D1 Smart Home Automation, Mac D Pools

Collaborators: Meghan Paxton – Design by Line

Joinery & Timber Work: Proline Kitchens

Zinc Cladding & Roofing: Naturally Slate

Steel Works: RH Steel Works

City: Cape Town

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. The official name we gave this project is Two-Close-Between, the name is derived from the actual constraints of the site's surroundings along with the functionality of the building.

The drivers for this project were problem solving privacy aspects whilst preserving views. This is a dual living home built on a small 450m2 site, snug between two existing properties. The main objective was to retain the views of the ocean whilst maximizing privacy between the dual living and also from the surrounding homes, which are situated around all four sides of the site.

The dual dwelling is divided by one wall and a secret door, if the wall is removed the dwelling becomes a four-bedroom single family residence. An aspect we are particularly proud of with this project is the amount of usable space we managed to achieve on such a small site, whilst creating spaces that do not interfere with the surrounding homes.

If there was any challenging process in this project, it would have been fitting a three level home onto a tight site that was surrounded by other homes on all sides. The design needed to suit the client but respect the neighbors in many aspects, which involved a lengthy design development process. Luckily design is what we live for though.