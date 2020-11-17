Submit a Project Advertise
  Two Close Between / Abon Studio

Two Close Between / Abon Studio

Two Close Between / Abon Studio

© James Mitchell

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Cape Town, South Africa
  Architects: Abon Studio
  Area:  550
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  James Mitchell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Somfy, Adobe, Boreal, Chryso, Dado, Earthstone, JBC Aluminium, NedZink, Oggie Flooring, Styles Tiles, Weylandts
  Architect In Charge:James Mitchell
  Engineering & Construction:Brightcon Engineering
  Consultants:D1 Smart Home Automation, Mac D Pools
  Collaborators:Meghan Paxton – Design by Line
  Joinery & Timber Work:Proline Kitchens
  Zinc Cladding & Roofing:Naturally Slate
  Steel Works:RH Steel Works
  City:Cape Town
  Country:South Africa
© James Mitchell
Text description provided by the architects. The official name we gave this project is Two-Close-Between, the name is derived from the actual constraints of the site's surroundings along with the functionality of the building.

© James Mitchell
Ground Floor Plan
© James Mitchell
The drivers for this project were problem solving privacy aspects whilst preserving views.  This is a dual living home built on a small 450m2 site, snug between two existing properties.  The main objective was to retain the views of the ocean whilst maximizing privacy between the dual living and also from the surrounding homes, which are situated around all four sides of the site. 

© James Mitchell
The dual dwelling is divided by one wall and a secret door, if the wall is removed the dwelling becomes a four-bedroom single family residence. An aspect we are particularly proud of with this project is the amount of usable space we managed to achieve on such a small site, whilst creating spaces that do not interfere with the surrounding homes. 

Section 04
© James Mitchell
If there was any challenging process in this project, it would have been fitting a three level home onto a tight site that was surrounded by other homes on all sides.  The design needed to suit the client but respect the neighbors in many aspects, which involved a lengthy design development process.  Luckily design is what we live for though.

© James Mitchell
