Coop Himmelb(l)au Unveils New Kemerovo Museum and Theater Complex in Russia

Architecture and design practice Coop Himmelb(l)au has shared the new vision for the Kemerovo Museum and Theatre Complex in Russia. Located east of the city center between Sovetskiy Prospekt and Pritomskiy Prospekt, the proposed project is part of the Iskitimka river landscape. The complex is made to create a new cultural hub and future architectural landmark within the cityscape.

As Coop Himmelb(l)au states, the museum and theatre complex is made to be both open and transparent. The design becomes a "publicly accessible sculpture" for visitors and residents of Kemerovo, while the exposed location of the site provides visibility in the urban setting. The design will connect to a larger network of public promenades and squares will four main functions: a theater, the museum and art center, as well as a public "foyer" atop the project's plinth. This elevated public space aims to acts as a new communal meeting point for the city.

In the center of the building, the heart of the project is an auditorium for 950 visitors that includes a stage tower and back of house areas. Additional program, such as offices, VIP rooms and rehearsal rooms are arranged in the "Cloud" space. The team notes that the plinth of the building will extend throughout the site as a series of terraces, and these can be used throughout the day.

News via Coop Himmelb(l)au

