World
World
  EV House / ARTSPAZIOS group

EV House / ARTSPAZIOS group

EV House / ARTSPAZIOS group

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Viseu, Portugal
  • Architects: ARTSPAZIOS group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7394 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Lunawood, BANDALUX, Fassa Bortolo, Finsa, Renolit, Viroc, Decormartins, Deko-light, Entre led e design, Entrelaçadas by artspazios, Feifil, Fermento de Obra, GLower, Iglux, LUSOTUFO, Las kasas, Mwpoer, Nespresso, Novoluxlighting, +7
  • Lead Architects:Liliana Costa + André Oliveira
  • Collaborators:Fernando Melo, Mariana Costa, Jonathan Martins, Marta Oliveira, Fábio Santos, João Martins, Maurício Dias, Michael Oliveira, Jorge Soares, Álvaro Oliveira, Manuel Gomes, Miguel Correia, David Loureiro, Alfredo Genésio, Paulo Pina, José Almeida, Márlon soares, João Loureiro, José Loureiro, Nuno Pereiro, Júlio Pereira.
  • City:Viseu
  • Country:Portugal
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
“A downward topography gesture facing west, contemplating the valley underlined on the horizon by the Serra da Estrela and Caramulo mountain.” That’s the scenario in which this project emerges, in a sequence of overlaid volumes insuperable in its monolithic character, but still permeable within, defining exterior spaces intrinsic to the indoor space. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
The concept guideline revolves around this frame whose geometry was homogenized in a single mass only to be opened in a thin vertical gap, highlighting the entrance. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
This verticality is also found in the living room unfolding into an uninterrupted indoor height though the floors. This allows for the living room to be contemplated from the study and guest room both upstairs. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Around the pre-existence of concrete sheets, which create covered living areas around vegetative patios, providing different moments of living and dining areas to the east.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section A
Section A
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
This main structure is also embraced by another volume containing the juxtaposed main suite. The front of the main suite extends into a western living space, permeable by the vegetative patios, ending in an area to relax in bed and to be around a fire. 

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
The latter is crowned by a longitudinal concrete platform whose pool and water mirror shelter the garage at the lower level.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Project gallery

About this office
ARTSPAZIOS group
Office

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "EV House / ARTSPAZIOS group" [Casa EV / ARTSPAZIOS group] 17 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951439/ev-house-artspazios-group> ISSN 0719-8884

