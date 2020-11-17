IE University Launches a Global Master in Real Estate Development Program

The new Global Master in Real Estate Development program is designed for professionals with backgrounds in various fields, from finance or economics to architecture, and from engineering to law. The aim of this degree is for students to explore the relationship between real estate development, investment and city infrastructure from a wholly global perspective. The program is based on the principles of sustainability, digital innovation and real estate technology transformation.

“On the Global Master in Real Estate Development program, students will learn to be one step ahead, to be flexible, and to create value not only for themselves or their company, but also for their cities and communities,” explains Margarita Chiclana, director of the program. “Also, new communication technologies for remote collaboration are transforming the real estate sector, and our program will help the student to reinvent the role of the profession by emphasizing technological proficiency and innovative modes of teamwork.”

IE School of Architecture and Design and C40 Reinventing Cities

Students will also explore active collaboration with city governments through public-private initiatives and analyze the latest ideas in green finance and sustainable developments to make cities more resilient. Students will have the unique opportunity to work at world-wide sites provided by C40 Reinventing Cities, a global competition for innovative, carbon-free and resilient urban projects, which is part of C40 – the network of the world’s global cities committed to addressing climate change. IE School of Architecture and Design (IE University) is the first university in the world to establish an agreement with C40 Reinventing Cities.

This degree takes place over a period of 15 months in a blended format, combining online instruction with five weeks of face-to-face learning, making it compatible with students’ professional and personal lives. Students will spend four weeks in Madrid at IE University and a week in Mexico City. They have the option to assist virtually or face-to-face in two “immersion city weeks” in whichever cities host the annual Urban Future Global conference. The schedule also includes an optional trip to London, post-graduation, to get to know new developments in one of the world’s leading global cities.

By visiting representative projects and meeting private and public key stakeholders in each location, this program will allow students to gain the necessary tools to succeed in their international real estate careers, while building a network of contacts and colleagues around the world as members of the vibrant IE University community. In the present uncertain landscape of rapid urbanization, globalization, climate change, new technologies, and public health crises, the real estate sector must be prepared for whatever the future might hold. “With this kind of program, we are trying to move the needle away from a speculative product to understanding city-making and the role of the built environment in creating a fair and livable situation in the city,” concludes Martha Thorne, Dean of IE School of Architecture and Design.

Don’t be left behind by a changing world. For more information about this new program, click here.

Upcoming Real Estate Events

If you would like to join any of our upcoming online masterclasses, please register using the links below: