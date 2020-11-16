303 House / Sawadeesign Studio

+ 45

Architect In Charge: Doan Sy Nguyen, Vo Thanh Phat

Design Team: Sawadeesign

Construction Coordinators: Nguyen Hien Trien, Nguyen Hoang Phi

Engineering And Construction: Sawadeesign

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Townhouse is a typical form of housing in Saigon urban area. This is one of the genres that we regularly come into contact with in our career. In this project, there are some specials features.

We received from the owner of a land plot with the frontage is in direct contact with the main road. With a special length, we decided to treat layering in the functional layout, to classify the space and minimize noise from outside.

To counteract the commonly used structure and the criteria for reducing concrete in the house, we propose a new structural option, a job that was often rejected by the investor right from the first presentation.

The feeling we want to bring to this project is an airplane cabin, placed gently in the heart of the urban.