Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. 303 House / Sawadeesign Studio

303 House / Sawadeesign Studio

Save this project
303 House / Sawadeesign Studio

© Quang Tran© Quang Tran© Quang Tran© Quang Tran+ 45

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: Sawadeesign Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, An Cuong, Dulux, Toto, Adobe, B&O, Bosch, Lam.weavingspaces, Mico Tole, Quy Le, Teka, Trimble Navigation, Xingfa
  • Architect In Charge:Doan Sy Nguyen, Vo Thanh Phat
  • Design Team:Sawadeesign
  • Construction Coordinators:Nguyen Hien Trien, Nguyen Hoang Phi
  • Engineering And Construction:Sawadeesign
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. Townhouse is a typical form of housing in Saigon urban area. This is one of the genres that we regularly come into contact with in our career. In this project, there are some specials features.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

We received from the owner of a land plot with the frontage is in direct contact with the main road. With a special length, we decided to treat layering in the functional layout, to classify the space and minimize noise from outside.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
Facade
Facade
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

To counteract the commonly used structure and the criteria for reducing concrete in the house, we propose a new structural option, a job that was often rejected by the investor right from the first presentation.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The feeling we want to bring to this project is an airplane cabin, placed gently in the heart of the urban.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sawadeesign Studio
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "303 House / Sawadeesign Studio" 16 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951413/303-house-sawadeesign-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream