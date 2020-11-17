Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Reform of an Industrial Building for Cultural Facilities "La Nau" / Meritxell Inaraja

Reform of an Industrial Building for Cultural Facilities "La Nau" / Meritxell Inaraja

  Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Cultural Center
Barberà del Vallès, Spain
  Architecture Collaborators:Josep María Cubí Surinyach, Ester Serradell Buhigas, Laura Bigas Montaner, Amalia Casals Gil
  Structure Collaborators :DSM Arquitectes, Samuel Molist Forcada
  Measurements And Budgets Collaborators :Control i gestió d'obres i projectes SLP, Angel Gil Hernandez, Joan Just Caro López
  Facilities Collaborators :Teyle, Técnica y Legalización SLP
  Quantity Surveyor:Bernat Ros
  Promoter:Área Metropolitana de Barcelona, Ajuntament de Barberà del Vallés
  Construction Company:Ute Connecta Barberà : Voltes Connecta Slu Coordinación Seguridad y Salud: Atenea Seguridad y Medio ambiente, Clàudia Artal
  City:Barberà del Vallès
  Country:Spain
© Adriá Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The "Nau", a young and creative space in Barberà del Vallès, is the result of the internal reform of an industrial warehouse, which has been transformed into a cultural centre. The space promotes artistic creation and diffusion activities, concerts, and recreational and training activities for young people.  

© Adriá Goula
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

The proposal uses the elements of the original warehouse as an indoor space, well‐lit, multipur‐ pose and the first protective skin of large dimensions, ideal for hosting multiple activities, and cre‐ ates a second and smaller box that hosts those specific activities that need thermal and acoustic insulation such as workshops and training sessions.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

The warehouse structure keeps its initial condition, with the trace of paintings and finishes of pre‐ vious reforms. The gap between the entrance and the ground floor of the building allows for the creation of a large hall as a balcony over the rest of the space, which can be used for different purposes and activities.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula
Section 01
Section 01
© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

The new box built inside from a metal structure and whip tank walls is shown with a new facade on this great interior bouyard.

© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula
© Adriá Goula

Project location

Address:Carrer d'Arquímedes, 8, 08210 Barberà del Vallès, Barcelona, Spain

Meritxell Inaraja
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationCultural CenterSpain
