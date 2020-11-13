Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Alcaide House / Carvalho Araújo

Alcaide House / Carvalho Araújo

© NUDO

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Residential
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Carvalho Araújo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  23346 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  NUDO
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Much more than a window
  • Lead Architect:José Manuel Carvalho Araújo
  • Clients:Promolanhoso – Promoção Imobiliária S.A.
  • Engineering:BO Associados - Projectos de Engenharia, Lda
  • Constructor:Costeira – Engenharia e Construção
  • City:Braga
  • Country:Portugal
© NUDO
© NUDO

Text description provided by the architects. The project Casas Alcaide is located in the historic center of the city of Braga. The building consists of five floors, four of them above the threshold level with apartments that vary between t1 and t4 typologies.

© NUDO
© NUDO
Section A
Section A
© NUDO
© NUDO

The main facade was preserved, through its reconstruction with some of the original elements, combined with new elements – namely the spans, due to the need for the complete demolition of the existing ones. The interior of the building, the rear facade and the roof assume a more contemporary language, materialized in the construction solutions and materials used and adapted to the new needs of uses.

© NUDO
© NUDO
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© NUDO
© NUDO

On the ground floor, in addition to the common atriums that provide access to the elevator, the stairs and some of the apartments, there are also patio areas belonging to each of the apartments that confront the existing wall section. On the floor below the threshold, where the garage is located, there is an important archaeological find that has been preserved and integrated into the project, not only as a way to dignify it, but also as an element that values the atrium on this floor and the intervention itself.

© NUDO
© NUDO

Cite: "Alcaide House / Carvalho Araújo" [Casas Alcaide / Carvalho Araújo] 13 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951329/alcaide-house-carvalho-araujo> ISSN 0719-8884

