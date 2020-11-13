House in Mouzinho de Albuquerque Square / Carvalho Araújo

+ 22

Houses, Renovation, House Interiors • Braga, Portugal Architects: Carvalho Araújo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7104 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: NUDO

Lead Architect: José Manuel Carvalho Araújo

Engineering: BO Associados - Projectos de Engenharia, Lda

Construtora: Pedralbet - Construções Lda

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The project Casa na Praça Mouzinho de Albuquerque represents the materialization of an exercise of spatial organization within an urban plot with a complex configuration.

The location of the building - in one of the main squares in the historic center of Braga, in Portugal - determined the option to preserve the existing volume and façades, and also some characteristic elements inside. The intervention focused on accommodating a family program properly adjusted to the spatial needs and facilities that are currently required, finding in the existing volumetry a reason (not a condition) for the distribution and design of the spaces.

At the back of the plot, a new construction appears that frees itself from the formal and plastic language of the existing, assuming at the same time a gesture of rupture and continuity with the existing building, by extending the material of the floor and the back facade.