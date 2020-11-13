Submit a Project Advertise
  House in Mouzinho de Albuquerque Square / Carvalho Araújo

House in Mouzinho de Albuquerque Square / Carvalho Araújo

House in Mouzinho de Albuquerque Square / Carvalho Araújo

© NUDO

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Carvalho Araújo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7104 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  NUDO
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Much more than a window
  • Lead Architect:José Manuel Carvalho Araújo
  • Engineering:BO Associados - Projectos de Engenharia, Lda
  • Construtora:Pedralbet - Construções Lda
  • City:Braga
  • Country:Portugal
© NUDO
© NUDO

Text description provided by the architects. The project Casa na Praça Mouzinho de Albuquerque represents the materialization of an exercise of spatial organization within an urban plot with a complex configuration.

© NUDO
© NUDO
Main House - Ground plan
Main House - Ground plan
© NUDO
© NUDO

The location of the building - in one of the main squares in the historic center of Braga, in Portugal - determined the option to preserve the existing volume and façades, and also some characteristic elements inside. The intervention focused on accommodating a family program properly adjusted to the spatial needs and facilities that are currently required, finding in the existing volumetry a reason (not a condition) for the distribution and design of the spaces.

© NUDO
© NUDO
Main House - First plan
Main House - First plan
© NUDO
© NUDO

At the back of the plot, a new construction appears that frees itself from the formal and plastic language of the existing, assuming at the same time a gesture of rupture and continuity with the existing building, by extending the material of the floor and the back facade.

© NUDO
© NUDO
Main House - Section D
Main House - Section D
© NUDO
© NUDO

Cite: "House in Mouzinho de Albuquerque Square / Carvalho Araújo" [Casa na Praça Mouzinho de Albuquerque / Carvalho Araújo] 13 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951327/house-in-mouzinho-de-albuquerque-square-carvalho-araujo> ISSN 0719-8884

