Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Rosanna House / InForm

Rosanna House / InForm

Save this project
Rosanna House / InForm

© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell© Derek Swalwell+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Rosanna, Australia
  • Architects: InForm
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  391
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Derek Swalwell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cavalier Bremworth, Fórmica, Laminate, Polished concrete floor, Recycled red brickwork, Trimble Navigation
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a sloping site, this reclaimed red brick and white weatherboard house respond to the natural topography and local 1970s modernist architecture.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The mix of materials and finishes are devoid of trends with a result of timelessness. A neutral colour palette with a focus on natural materials like concrete, timber, brick, and wool gives this house an authentic spirit. Locally sourced reclaimed brickwork, white weatherboards, and exposed timber pergolas draw reference to the local architecture in the area.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

A series of stepped concrete floor plates gradually rise up from the site and around the central courtyard. Changes in floor finishes and ceiling heights assist to alter the character and mood of the spaces tailored to specific activities.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Large sliding doors and windows open out into the garden and encourage cross ventilation throughout the house. The kitchen, meals and living area overlooks a pool and garden to the southern courtyard and out north to a covered entertaining area which sits beneath the cantilevered upper floor. A custom-designed smoker creates a unique feature adding character to this casual and relaxed outdoor setting.

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
InForm
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Rosanna House / InForm" 20 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951323/rosanna-house-inform> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream