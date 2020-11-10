CROX Designs Futuristic Vertical Park for San Jose

Design practice CROX has designed a conceptual vertical park for San Jose, California. Dubbed the San Jose Ring, the landmark project takes on a circular shape inspired by architect Lin Congran's idea of unity and historical continuity. As the team outlines, the project aims to reconnect people and nature through a huge loop, emphasizing connection through a combination of sculpture, architecture and park space.

Congran and CROX explained that "San Jose wanted to establish a new image" in the new century, and the design hopes to symbolize a new beginning in the city. With close connections to Silicon Valley, the project was made to be a public artwork and communal space to observe the city and enjoy nature in the vertical park. The project is grounded in ideas of "world unity, ecology and global integration" as it looks to the future of urban parks and land use.

Creating a futuristic vision, the team wanted to reshape the texture of the city with diverse elements. The design looked at the components of forests, lakes, boulders, deserts, and plains to encompasses multiple mixed functions. The program mixes aspects of public and communal spaces like sports fields, theaters, libraries, restaurants, visitor centers, exhibition halls and the like. Congran notes that, "what the plan represents is a renewal of the city, transcending regional restrictions and becoming a symbol of global confidence."

News via CROX