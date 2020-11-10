Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. CROX Designs Futuristic Vertical Park for San Jose

CROX Designs Futuristic Vertical Park for San Jose

Save this article
CROX Designs Futuristic Vertical Park for San Jose

Design practice CROX has designed a conceptual vertical park for San Jose, California. Dubbed the San Jose Ring, the landmark project takes on a circular shape inspired by architect Lin Congran's idea of unity and historical continuity. As the team outlines, the project aims to reconnect people and nature through a huge loop, emphasizing connection through a combination of sculpture, architecture and park space.

Courtesy of CROXCourtesy of CROXCourtesy of CROXCourtesy of CROX+ 11

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CROX
Courtesy of CROX

Congran and CROX explained that "San Jose wanted to establish a new image" in the new century, and the design hopes to symbolize a new beginning in the city. With close connections to Silicon Valley, the project was made to be a public artwork and communal space to observe the city and enjoy nature in the vertical park. The project is grounded in ideas of "world unity, ecology and global integration" as it looks to the future of urban parks and land use.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CROX
Courtesy of CROX
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CROX
Courtesy of CROX

Creating a futuristic vision, the team wanted to reshape the texture of the city with diverse elements. The design looked at the components of forests, lakes, boulders, deserts, and plains to encompasses multiple mixed functions. The program mixes aspects of public and communal spaces like sports fields, theaters, libraries, restaurants, visitor centers, exhibition halls and the like. Congran notes that, "what the plan represents is a renewal of the city, transcending regional restrictions and becoming a symbol of global confidence."

News via CROX

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "CROX Designs Futuristic Vertical Park for San Jose" 10 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951104/crox-designs-futuristic-vertical-park-for-san-jose> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream