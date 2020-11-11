Lizigou Red Brick Ceremonial Hall Building / KEYWORKS + RENGARCH

+ 30

Lead Architects: Key Wang, Rengran Zhang

Design Team: Key Wang, Rengran Zhang，Xiaoxing Zhang, Erxun Lai, Xingtong Shi, Xinpeng Liu

Engineering: Xiaoxing Zhang

Landscape: Xueyi Fan

Construction: Luoyang Wanyuan construction and Installation Engineering Co., Ltd

Collaborators: Xueyi Fan, Xiaowu Gao, Lin Zhang

Client: Luoyang Shuxin Agricultural Technology Co.,Ltd.

City: Luoyang

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! view from entrance area to the building. Image © Leo Sun

Text description provided by the architects. The architects Key Wang (KEYWORKS) + Rengran Zhang (RENGARCH)designed a Ceremonial Hall Building in the rural countryside near Luoyang in Henan province in China. An ensemble of buildings and public spaces, which consists of a ceremonial hall, spaces for contemplation, living and farming, shaping a new community place for visitors and villagers alike.

Save this picture! view from south to facility building with surrounding environment. Image © Leo Sun

Background

Theproject started in 2017, when a local couple invited us to visit their hometown. As part of the design process we lived several months on thecountryside. This brought us important insights into the local lifestyle. Over three years of research, design and construction，we experienced rural life though all seasons and became accepted friends of the village.

Save this picture! ceremonial hall interior. Image © Leo Sun

Design Concept

We see our challenge in preserving domestic knowledge and traditions with a new function for the villagers and future visitors. Building a new common ground, can increase a return of young people, hope for villagers and even, new perspectives for a sustainable future. Learning from each other with respecting the past and the present of this place - the genius loci. Our design vision is to create a new type of building for this region and reconnect the tradition of agriculture - like worshipping heaven and earth - and celebrate moments of life in a hall for ceremonial activities.

Save this picture! ceremonial hall interior. Image © Leo Sun

Through numerous dialogues and researches in the neighborhood area, we found a common archetype of house - the earth cave house in the form of an arch. The later forms combine houses with red brick elements with more arches. We continue the common language of arches and red bricks combined with new functions and new spacial dimensions. Beside the ceremonial hall, there is a facility building for living, studying and farming for visitors and villagers. Together they can explore and communicate a lifestyle with space for contemplation and healthy conscious living.

Save this picture! recreation space of facility building. Image © Leo Sun

Save this picture! recreation space of facility building. Image © Leo Sun

Red Brick Ceremonial Hall Building

Meandering like a ribbon, a red brick wall leads the visitor from the street to a round corner building which marks the entrance to a place, lined with straight walls that opens towards the south in a representative gesture. The visitors approach the ceremonial hall building through a corridor enclosed by five arches. The corridor leads to a yard formed by an arrangement of different directions. The building keeps single walls and roofs which are placed to create framed views.

Ceremonial Hall

The semi circular shaped ceremonial hall is an enclosed space with an open roof and an opening in the wall. While the opening frames the surrounding nature, the beam structure of the roof creates a play of shadow and light. The beams remind us of a solar clockwork and shall intensify the visitors perception of time.

Facility Building

The facility building is located south of the site. The long rectangular building with rounded corners and 12 arches as a prominent facade element that open towards the south, offers spaces for reflecting, cooking, dining, tea ceremonies, reading, painting, reading, meditating, family activity, sleeping, bathroom and storage space.