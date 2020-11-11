Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Lizigou Red Brick Ceremonial Hall Building / KEYWORKS + RENGARCH

entrance corridor. Image © Leo Sunwest view. Image © Leo Sunrecreation space of facility building. Image © Leo Sunceremonial hall interior. Image © Leo Sun

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Auditorium
Luoyang, China
  • Architects: KEYWORKS, RENGARCH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1241
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leo Sun, Lin Zhang, Key Wang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 中国铝业恒美铝材, 河南巨兴建材有限公司, 洛阳北玻集团
  • Lead Architects:Key Wang, Rengran Zhang
  • Design Team:Key Wang, Rengran Zhang，Xiaoxing Zhang, Erxun Lai, Xingtong Shi, Xinpeng Liu
  • Engineering:Xiaoxing Zhang
  • Landscape:Xueyi Fan
  • Construction:Luoyang Wanyuan construction and Installation Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Collaborators:Xueyi Fan, Xiaowu Gao, Lin Zhang
  • Client:Luoyang Shuxin Agricultural Technology Co.,Ltd.
  • City:Luoyang
  • Country:China
view from entrance area to the building. Image © Leo Sun
Text description provided by the architects. The architects Key Wang (KEYWORKS) + Rengran Zhang (RENGARCH)designed a Ceremonial Hall Building in the rural countryside near Luoyang in Henan province in China. An ensemble of buildings and public spaces, which consists of a ceremonial hall, spaces for contemplation, living and farming, shaping a new community place for visitors and villagers alike.

view from south to facility building with surrounding environment. Image © Leo Sun
northwest view. Image © Leo Sun
Background
Theproject started in 2017, when a local couple invited us to visit their hometown. As part of the design process we lived several months on thecountryside. This brought us important insights into the local lifestyle. Over three years of research, design and construction，we experienced rural life though all seasons and became accepted friends of the village.

Courtesy of KEYWORKS+RENGARCH
ceremonial hall interior. Image © Leo Sun
Design Concept
We see our challenge in preserving domestic knowledge and traditions with a new function for the villagers and future visitors. Building a new common ground, can increase a return of young people, hope for villagers and even, new perspectives for a sustainable future. Learning from each other with respecting the past and the present of this place - the genius loci. Our design vision is to create a new type of building for this region and reconnect the tradition of agriculture - like worshipping heaven and earth - and celebrate moments of life in a hall for ceremonial activities.

ceremonial hall interior. Image © Leo Sun
Through numerous dialogues and researches in the neighborhood area, we found a common archetype of house - the earth cave house in the form of an arch. The later forms combine houses with red brick elements with more arches. We continue the common language of arches and red bricks combined with new functions and new spacial dimensions. Beside the ceremonial hall, there is a facility building for living, studying and farming for visitors and villagers. Together they can explore and communicate a lifestyle with space for contemplation and healthy conscious living.

recreation space of facility building. Image © Leo Sun
recreation space of facility building. Image © Leo Sun
Red Brick Ceremonial Hall Building
Meandering like a ribbon, a red brick wall leads the visitor from the street to a round corner building which marks the entrance to a place, lined with straight walls that opens towards the south in a representative gesture. The visitors approach the ceremonial hall building through a corridor enclosed by five arches. The corridor leads to a yard formed by an arrangement of different directions. The building keeps single walls and roofs which are placed to create framed views.

yard. Image © Leo Sun
Ceremonial Hall
The semi circular shaped ceremonial hall is an enclosed space with an open roof and an opening in the wall. While the opening frames the surrounding nature, the beam structure of the roof creates a play of shadow and light. The beams remind us of a solar clockwork and shall intensify the visitors perception of time. 

entrance corridor. Image © Leo Sun
Facility Building
The facility building is located south of the site. The long rectangular building with rounded corners and 12 arches as a prominent facade element that open towards the south, offers spaces for reflecting, cooking, dining, tea ceremonies, reading, painting, reading, meditating, family activity, sleeping, bathroom and storage space.

view from southwest to facility building with surrounding environment. Image © Leo Sun
Address:No.4, Lizigou village, Cijian Town, Xin’an County, Luoyang City, Henan Province, China

Cite: "Lizigou Red Brick Ceremonial Hall Building / KEYWORKS + RENGARCH" 11 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951065/lizigou-red-brick-ceremonial-hall-building-keyworks-plus-rengarch> ISSN 0719-8884

