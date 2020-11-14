DT1H1 Apartment / Igor Sirotov Architects

+ 33

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Text description provided by the architects. The DT1H1 project is a game of black and white contrasts, which dilutes the wood covering of the room and the blue color in the interior decoration. Our goal was to promote the minimalist philosophy, which creates a harmonious symphony in which elements complement each other.

Quality brands were used, include table and chairs from the Kristalia factory, Paola Lenti factory sofas and carpets. We paid special attention to certain elements of the project, such as the bathroom.The project used the plumbing CEA and Nic Design. Also SLV lamps from the Italian brand Davide Groppi are used.

In short, we did everything to create personalized and minimalist interior, in which the client will feel comfortable!