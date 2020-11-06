Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Seoul Made Space / Collective B

Seoul Made Space / Collective B

Save this project
Seoul Made Space / Collective B

© Young Kim_Indipos© Young Kim_Indipos© Young Kim_Indipos© Young Kim_Indipos+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Interiors, Cowork Interiors
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Design Team:COLLECTIVE B Company Limited
  • Creative Director:Jinyoung Yoon
  • Space Design Team:Yoonjin Lee
  • Client:Seoul Business Agency
  • City:Mapo-gu
  • Country:South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Young Kim_Indipos
© Young Kim_Indipos

Text description provided by the architects. Seoul Made Space, created under the identity of ‘taste discovery place’ that emptiness physical property and fills up with a taste. The place is a complex cultural space where introduces every aspect of culture, product and industry in Seoul while the city is evolving from a manufacturing to the creative era. It is also a space with the purpose of introducing designs and brands that incorporate Seoul's identity, experiencing trends that lead Seoul's culture, and sharing and communicating Seoul's values.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim_Indipos
© Young Kim_Indipos

[the Space Where You Discover the Brand] Several brands from Seoul were curated and displayed along with their history to inspire visitors. [the Space Where You Experience the Culture] The design includes an experimental program that can stimulate the sensibility of each individual's taste so that they can experience cultural contents of Seoul intensively. [the Space Where You Enjoy the Community] Seoul Made Space is a community that opens to everyone. It is a place where people, brands, and culture meets, and expand creative ideas, spread good values of the brand, and communicating freely to share culture.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim_Indipos
© Young Kim_Indipos
Save this picture!
© Young Kim_Indipos
© Young Kim_Indipos

The design is focused on actively showing the naturalness and expandability pursued by the Seoul Made brand. Especially for the finishing materials, design team used only materials that do not require secondary processing , and preserved the existing space as much as possible, exposed as it is, to reduce artificial effect and respect the environment.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim_Indipos
© Young Kim_Indipos

With a design that minimizes fixed installation elements to respond to various programs and exhibitions, a movable modular shelf made of lightweight material with less waste during manufacturing is constructed on both walls of more than 24m. To maximize the functionality of the space, a modular and stackable tables and chairs are designed to be freely arranged. In addition, to minimizes the waste of resources, design team uses “Buildweller” furniture, which is assembled using minimal materials.

Save this picture!
© Young Kim_Indipos
© Young Kim_Indipos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:400 World cup buk-ro, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Collective B
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCultural InteriorsCowork InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Seoul Made Space / Collective B" 06 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950921/seoul-made-space-collective-b> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream