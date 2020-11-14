Multi Traffic Point Hoorn / WRK Architecten

+ 12

Lead Architects: Benjamin Robichon

Design Team: Naud Schroeder, Yan Hang Lo, Sjoerd van der Reep

Clients: MTP Zevenhuis BV

Tenants: McDonalds, KFC, Febo, Subway, SpareRibExpress, de Beren, AVIA Marees

Structural Engineering: Pieters Bouwtechniek

Landscape: Civil Support

M&E Consultant: Huygen installatietechniek

Contractor: Aannemingsbedrijf Dozy

City: Zwaagdijk

Country: The Netherlands

More Specs

Less Specs

The first automotive food court of the Netherlands. WRK architects designed the first Multi Traffic Point in the Netherlands, an integrally designed food and automotive court at Zevenhuis business park along the N307 highway near the town of Hoorn. Multi Traffic Point Hoorn consists of a petrol station, an electric vehicle charging station, a car wash, and six restaurants – four of which have drive-thru service. The challenge was to create a coherent design for brand-specific buildings within the framework of logistics, landscape, and terraces.

Expression of coherence. The site is defined by a canopy and a uniform façade design. The advertising tower functions as a landmark for MTP Hoorn and provides visitors with a means of orientation on the site.

The main structure is part of the façade layout. The structure is located on the outside of the thermal façade layer, to create one continuous structure for both the canopy and the buildings.

In order to enable specific branding of the various tenants without losing architectural consistency, an aesthetic quality plan has been drawn up by WRK in consultation with the tenants. The use of brand-specific signs, colours, and materials have been regulated and organized in strategic locations. This ensures the campus to have a clear and pure architectural framework.

The landscape design functions as a significant element for facilitating routing on-site. In the urban context, the south-west side of the site is part of a green zone along the highway. This side is the garden of the project, with the terraces of the restaurants, flower beds, and green.

MTP Hoorn is an inviting place along the new highway “Westfrisiaweg”, with coherent architecture and landscaping.