Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Japan
  5. KNO Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

KNO Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

Save this project
KNO Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro

© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus© Studio Bauhaus+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Educational Interiors
Nagasaki, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:HIBINOSEKKEI, Youji no Shiro
  • City:Nagasaki
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Text description provided by the architects. This is a daycare project in Nagasaki, Japan. Recently, it is a big concern that too much screen time has negative effects on children’s speech ability. On the other hand, reading a loud with interactive communication between children and adults makes their problematic behavior and parents’ stress reduce. From this background, the idea is to naturally empower children to read more and speak more and develop a rich mindset as ‘The Picture Book Forest Under a Roof’.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Several book corners are scattered all over the place to create the ambience of a book forest united under a single wooden roof. The book cabinet next to the kitchen consists of ‘Food and Food Education’. There is a hut which is filled with picture books. A ‘Creature Bookshelf’ was created next to the aquarium, consisting of books related to various living beings.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

A bookshelf below a skylight, ‘Earth Bookshelf’ consists of books related to sky and weather. A picture bookshelf near the entrance consists of books related to children and parents, also accessible to parents who visit the nursery, ‘Revitalizing Bookshelf’ for the post-sick children and class subjects bookshelf filled with teacher recommended books. Children will be able to learn a lot even while scanning through these diverse set of books in different corners of this nursery.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Moreover, the vernacular design of long eaves is adopted to protect the interiors from solar radiation in summers and naturally heating it in winters, not to rely on electric devices like air conditioner too much and making the design sustainable. Also, the color palette of the exteriors and interiors is based on the local countryside scenery, keeping it very natural and minimal, and making children being attached to the local.

Save this picture!
© Studio Bauhaus
© Studio Bauhaus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nagasaki, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenInterior DesignEducational InteriorsJapan
Cite: "KNO Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro" 03 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950645/kno-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream