3XN Designs Denmark’s First Climate-Positive Hotel on the Island of Bornholm

3XN/GXN have revealed their design for a new CO2 neutral and climate positive addition to the Hotel Green Solution House (Hotel GSH), in Rønne on the Danish island of Bornholm. Scheduled for 2021, the new wing including 24 rooms, a conference room, and a roof spa, is expected to provide a positive climate footprint when built, a novelty in Danish commercial buildings.

Located on a popular tourist destination, Hotel Green Solution House (Hotel GSH) will have an extension “built, clad and insulated using wooden materials that will not only be CO2 neutral but climate positive”. Conceived by 3XN and GXN, the project highlights the sustainable way forward, combining good design and good business, and using building materials other than steel and concrete, which are the primary materials used for construction today, responsible for a total of 16 percent of the world's CO2 emissions. In fact, Kasper Guldager Jensen, architect, partner 3XN, and founder of GXN states that “Hotel GSH will provide a blueprint for a climate positive future and this experience is a destination worth traveling for, which ultimately makes it a good business for our client”.

Even though the industry is having a hard time right now, we are full of expectation that the Danes will continue to spend their holidays in Denmark, and that companies will continue to demand meetings and conferences with a sustainable set-up. We are excited about the prospect of setting new standards for Danish commercial construction with this new climate-positive building, where the load-bearing structure will be made from wood. Everyone talks about it – we build it. -- Trine Richter, Director, Hotel GSH.

With all the components designed for reuse, waste products from the offcut construction are upcycled and used for the furniture and surfaces, while debris from local granite quarries in Bornholm are utilized for decoration in the conference room. Naturally ventilated via skylight windows and open areas, the new wing is not in need of mechanical solutions.

Opened in 2015, Hotel GSH is also designed by 3XN and GXN. Construction of the new hotel wing at Hotel GSH will begin autumn 2020 and is scheduled to be completed before the summer of 2021. The wing will consist of a total of 24 new rooms, a new conference room, and a roof spa.