HEYTEA Store at Nanjing / Super Normal Space Design

+ 25

Architect In Charge: Minwen Wu, Jianxun Yang

Design Team: Xiang Yang, Liuchun Wu, Siying Xin

Client: HEY TEA

City: Nanjing

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Footprints

Falling sycamore leaves; Explore the ancient city walls of Xuanwumen; Xuanwu Lake; Tea utensils in the middle ages of the museum; The Flower Market in Hanzhong Gate; Bustling Xinjiekou; Are super ordinary on-site footprints.

Impression of NanJing

Short local experience: the ancient city wall of Nanjing, experience of the garden, thick history and tea cultureIs the strongest feeling. “Wall”, “garden”, “history”, “tea” as our local mark，then proceed to explore the tea space in Nanjing.

Transliteration

"History". Pass mark Find conversations between old and new materials, a modern reappearance of the transfer experience，Is our original intention for the tea space design.

"Wall". Out of space Keep the plain white facade material, reflecting the parasol tree and the city wall in the morning, Night becomes the carrier of light.

"Garden". Distinguish between noise and quiet in the space, by the experience of turning the garden, Rooms, pavilions, pavilions, platforms are scattered among them.

“Room”. Around a large tea table, Spacious wooden platform, with a metal ceiling, pedestal and cornices derived from ancient buildings.

Openings of different scales in the wall, And the soft light through the water-grained glass, form a rich spatial experience, While drinking tea, Various scenarios that happened here, can share You can also experience it alone.

Pavilion-located at the entrance and main passage of the mall, the flow of people is water so it is pavilion.

Pavilion-relatively small enclosed scene, single entry, Seat surround, suitable for long-term docking.

No excessive fence, exterior-facing seats and the flow direction, is our definition of it，a short stop，grey space connected to the outside

Terrace-a narrow strip facing the street, metal handrail. For past guests, provide a place to lean and stop. Enjoy the view of Wutong Street here comfortably, inadvertently become a street scene.

Tea

Dialogue-base made of rough stone, display teacups made by ancient methods, set off different tea, while staring quietly at the people and things in the past, it also seems to interpret for us the interesting life of the ancients.