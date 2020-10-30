Submit a Project Advertise
Ribas House / Estúdio MRGB

Ribas House / Estúdio MRGB

  • Architects: Estúdio MRGB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arquivo Contemporâneo, Arte ofício, Chance, Deca, Evviva Bertolini, Hill House, Marmoraria Alvorada, Porinari, Raspatac, TG Technical Group, Vidromex
  • Lead Architects:Bruno Ribas, Igor Campos, Hermes Romão, Rodolfo Marques
  • Project Team:Ana Orefice, Flávia Groba
  • Engineering:Stumm Engenharia
  • Lanscape:Ana Paula Roseo
  • Country:Brazil
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Placed 20 kilometers apart from Brasília’s Plano Piloto center, the Casa Ribas overhangs in a plot with reduced dimensions and appropriates it in a way to balance the privacy-conviviality binom. 

© Joana França
© Joana França

Four concrete walls placed longitudinally and spanning fifteen meters from each other anchors, inside its limits, two steel pavilions separated by a patio. This initial partí structures the house in a way to dispose of these metallic pieces the intimate spaces and, beneath their shadows, the communal spaces.  

© Joana França
© Joana França
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Joana França
© Joana França

The patio was articulated here as the central element of spatial organization. It was placed to distribute light and vegetation in a panoramic way to the ground floor level and to produce a silent communication with the upper floor level. 

© Joana França
© Joana França

The load-bearing concrete walls, afar from their static duty to anchor the steel beams the structures of the upper pavilions, also have an infrastructural character - it withholds service spaces on the ground floor and, circulation on the upper floor. 

© Joana França
© Joana França
Section
Section
© Joana França
© Joana França

It is possible to say that the ensemble generated from the project’s actions and interactions resulted, therefore, a house where the re-establishment of a nonexistent landscape must be strong enough to establish dialogues: sometimes more silent, sometimes more outspoken. 

© Joana França
© Joana França

