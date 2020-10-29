Adrisa Residence / OfficeAT

Submit a Project Advertise
© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat© Rungkit Charoenwat+ 68

  • Architects: OfficeAT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bluescope, Hin Saeng Nakorn, Siam Yamato, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Surachai Akekapobyotin, Juthathip Techachumreon
  • Design Team:OfficeAT
  • Clients:KAYA Estates
  • Engineering:CTV Ingeniere de Structure
  • Landscape:Piet Oudolf
  • Consultants:2PM
  • Collaborators:APLD (lighting design)
  • Country:Thailand
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. The Adrisa Residence, with a total living area of approximately 1,400m2, is located in the exclusive gated community of KAYA Estates on Bophut Hills, one of the most exclusive, private and lowest density estates in Koh Samui Thailand. It exudes an impressive level of privacy and magnificent ocean and mountain views.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

In order to maximize the view, some part of the building is shifted to the second floor level and service area also move to underground to create an open space on the north-west corner. Open courtyard was inserted in the middle of the house for interior view and create sequence from the main entrance from the south to the house.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Bedrooms and living area are located on the north-west corner for the best view so user can enjoy the view surround the site with an L-shape pool which includes a 25 meters lap pool for exercising and a 16 m family pool/Jacuzzi for cooling off that also place in front of the living room. Service area is located on the underground and back of the house.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Section E
Section E
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Since the house are located in the beautiful scenery mountain and Ocean. It enjoys spectacular panoramic Eastern and Northern ocean views with Western mountain views so designer wants to create panoramic view without any structure interruption. To archive that concept, Designer removes corner structure in each bedrooms and living area to open the panorama view to magnificent landscape.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat
South Elevation
South Elevation
© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Since each room only has 3 structure support point, Structure of the house need special design. The structure on underground and first floor are concrete and use long cantilever at the corner. The second floor structure is steel and combines in to truss structure in order to have 7 meter long cantilever and reduce structure at the corner.

© Rungkit Charoenwat
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Cite: "Adrisa Residence / OfficeAT" 29 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950425/adrisa-residence-officeat> ISSN 0719-8884

