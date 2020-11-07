Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. New Zealand
  5. ANZ Raranga at Sylvia Park / Architectus

ANZ Raranga at Sylvia Park / Architectus

Save this project
ANZ Raranga at Sylvia Park / Architectus

© Simon Devitt© Simon Devitt© Simon Devitt© Simon Devitt+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Auckland, New Zealand
  • Architects: Architectus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simon Devitt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Thermosash, Busck, Concretec, Enscape 3D, European Stone Masons, Grayson Engineering, Insol, Rooflogic, Stresscrete
  • Clients:Kiwi Property
  • Structure :Holmes Consulting Group
  • Services :Norman Disney & Young
  • Fire :OnFire Consulting
  • Civil :Aecom
  • Geotechnical:Tonkin & Taylor
  • Landscape:Wraight & Associates
  • Cost Consultant :Rider Levett Bucknall
  • Project Manager :Pragmatix
  • Contractor :Dominion Constructors
  • Artist :Lucy G Design
  • City:Auckland
  • Country:New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. New Zealand’s favourite shopping centre, Sylvia Park, with its wide selection of retailers complemented by entertainment and dining options, has already become a destination in itself. The addition of the first commercial office building on site supports the centre’s ambitions to transform into a metropolitan town centre. A master planning exercise determined the site for the first of several planned office buildings. ANZ Raranga is located close to the mall’s heart, ‘The Cone’, and extends the existing restaurant precinct westward.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Food and beverage operators on the ground floor face north and overlook ‘The Grove’, a new landscaped square that forms the entrance to the dining lane. The lobby for the offices has its address on the mall’s ring road. A side core on the building’s southern facade provides access to large, efficient, and flexible floorplates (on average 1250m2) with only four internal columns. Level one is directly accessed from the lobby via a spiral stair.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

On this level, Juliet balconies with sliding doors visually connect the workplace to the activity on the square below. A floor to floor height of five metres enables the future expansion of the adjacent retail space. Levels two to nine are arranged in three vertical villages around north facing atria with inter-floor connections.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Optional awning windows allow for naturally ventilated porches. The building’s envelope transitions from a solid south facade with projecting bay windows via east/west façades with punched windows and vertical sunshades to a fully glazed north facade with horizontal sunshades – opening up the view to Mount Wellington, the area’s impressive volcanic cone.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Auckland, New Zealand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architectus
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsNew Zealand
Cite: "ANZ Raranga at Sylvia Park / Architectus" 07 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950357/anz-raranga-at-sylvia-park-architectus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream