Townhouse Zwanenburg / Heren 5 Architects

© Luuk Kramer© Luuk Kramer© Luuk Kramer© Luuk Kramer+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Zwanenburg, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Heren 5 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luuk Kramer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hagemeister
  • Design Team:Jan Klomp, Sjuul Cluitmans, Gertjan Laan, Pier Helder, Risko Reuvers, Tuan Tu, Rodger van Leeuwen, Sara Bonet Cruchaga
  • Clients:municipality of Haarlemmermeer
  • Engineering:K-Dekker
  • Landscape:Hosper Landscape Architecture
  • Consultants:Pieters Bouwtechniek, NIBE, INNAX,
  • Interior Builder :Paul Timmer
  • City:Zwanenburg
Text description provided by the architects. A living room between park and plaza A building with the shape of a village and the feeling of a living room The new Zwanenburg village house has been completed. A striking and sustainable building that unites public functions such as sports, meeting, recreation and reading under one spectacular wooden roof, inspired by the village roofs in the immediate vicinity. The building emphatically unites two worlds; that of park and plaza.

This is visible in the architecture with the material use of wood and stone, which connects with each other and with the natural environment. This meeting place with sports, culture and relaxation for young and old, connects the center of the village with the park, giving the Heart of Zwanenburg new meaning and allure. All usage areas are visible and accessible from the spacious centrally located "inner street", which forms an inviting collective living room with the bar and terrace on the water. Outside there will be a square paved like wall-to-wall carpet with various seating options, a water basin and a small ornamental garden.

Plan
Plan
Section
Section
This tree-enclosed pedestrian domain can be used flexibly, motorists are "guests" and small-scale events can take place. (Completion 2021, after relocation of the adjacent building). The village house is built sustainably and very energy efficient (EPC below 0 & GPR 8.1). By making optimal use of daylight and natural greenery, a noticeably pleasant and healthy indoor climate is created throughout the building.

Project location

Address:Dennenlaan 146, 1161 CV Zwanenburg, The Netherlands

Heren 5 Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerThe Netherlands
Cite: "Townhouse Zwanenburg / Heren 5 Architects" 02 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950356/townhouse-zwanenburg-heren-5-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

