World
World
MAC Construction Headquarters / O2 Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Institutional Buildings, Office Buildings
Lam Luk Ka, Thailand
  Design Team:Natpreeya Wirojdanthai
  Cliens :MAC Construction Company Limited
  Engineering:Wittaya Pangnuja , Suchada Nilchan
  City:Lam Luk Ka
  Country:Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. O2 Studio designs a new space for work, meeting, and relax for MAC Construction co.,ltd., an experienced contractor in Thailand for more than 15 years. The project begins from the idea "In Between" which tends to use an old house and old garage. Because "In Between" is space among old and new like design and without design. The final result of the building intends to make it still looks like construction process.

Ground Floor Plan
Many Variety materials were applied in this building with the new re-arrangement method to achieve a new image of building. Then, create new patterns to allow a natural light into inside space which expressed a light and soft movement of shadow.

The designer expressed an idea of applying local and leftover materials to experiment in this building which related to a company's ideology that not just a construction company but also reused materials to invent for a new thing.

Project location

Address:Lam Luk Ka, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani 12150, Thailand

O2 Studio Co.,Ltd.
