World
World
  House in Iruma / aoyagi design

House in Iruma / aoyagi design

House in Iruma / aoyagi design
© Takumi Ota
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Saitama, Japan
  • Architects: aoyagi design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  123
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Takumi Ota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, IOC, AGC Glass Products, Sankyo Alumi
  • Architect In Charge:aoyagi design
  • Design Team:Hajime Aoyagi , Ayaka Aoyagi
  • Stuructural Engineers:Hf Architectural Design-Hiroshi Fukuyama
  • City:Saitama
  • Country:Japan
© Takumi Ota
Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a residential area in the suburbs, and the house is for a couple and their child. The composition is that of an introspective triangular attic space sitting on an open first floor of wooden and steel construction.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Plan
© Takumi Ota
The triangular prism is formed by a truss of CLT panels. The 90 mm panel thickness, though a response to exterior wind pressure, is not only structurally functional but also gives beauty. The rich texture of wood makes it unnecessary to install further interior finishes. The structure also eliminates the need for insulation due to the considerable thickness of the panels.　

© Takumi Ota
Compared to the first floor which contains all the functions for daily life the attic has no fixed purpose. It also has a different sense of scale, with a ceiling height of 7 meters. The smooth surfaces conceal the structure and emphasize the triangular form.

© Takumi Ota
Section
Another point of contrast is light and shadow. The first floor is bathed in natural light, while the 7 meter high attic space is engulfed in shadow. Through the atrium, the attic’s darkness extends to the 1st floor, intermingling with its natural light. This merging of light and shadow expands the space and blurs the boundaries of the quality of attic vs living.

© Takumi Ota
Cite: "House in Iruma / aoyagi design" 27 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

