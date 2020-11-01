Submit a Project Advertise
  Interior RA / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Interior RA / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Interior RA / Didonè Comacchio Architects

© Alberto Sinigaglia© Alberto Sinigaglia© Alberto Sinigaglia© Alberto Sinigaglia+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Rosà, Italy
  • Lead Architects:Didonè Comacchio Architects
  • Design Team:Designer: Didonè Comacchio Architects Arch. Paolo Didonè Arch. Devvy Comacchio
  • Collaborators:Arch. Alex Bunea
  • Lighting:OLEV Light, Linea Light Group
  • Kitchen:Zampieri Cucine
  • City:Rosà
  • Country:Italy
© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the interior project, developed for a young and dynamic couple with refined tastes, is to create a spatial hierarchy in the apartment located on the fifth floor of a building in the centre of Bassano del Grappa.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia
Apartment floor plan
Apartment floor plan
© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia

The original space appeared large and empty with an irregular roof and the bulky presence of the elevator that gives direct access to the living area. The apartment, nevertheless, benefits from beautiful views of the city centre, Monte Grappa, and Asiago’s plateau.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia

The apartment is functionally rationalised with the use of a few but refined materials. Two elements in the living area regulate the flow: a wooden divider allows a glimpse of the elevator while defining the entrance area and the proportions of the dining room and the large kitchen counter. The size, shape, and arrangement of the latter dictate the rhythms of the kitchen.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia

Without creating real physical barriers, the spaces appear clear and recognizable.

© Alberto Sinigaglia
© Alberto Sinigaglia

Project location

Address:36027 Rosà, Vicenza, Italy

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Cite: "Interior RA / Didonè Comacchio Architects" 01 Nov 2020. ArchDaily.

