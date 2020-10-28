Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Sungin Space / Space Matter

Sungin Space / Space Matter

Save this project
Sungin Space / Space Matter

© Jinbo Choi© Jinbo Choi© Jinbo Choi© Jinbo Choi+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
South Korea
  • Architects: Space Matter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  153
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jinbo Choi
  • Architect In Charge:Jeon Sang Hyun
  • Design Team:Lee Jung Min
  • Clients:Younghwa Suh
  • Engineering & Construction:Re-one Architects
  • Structural Engineer:Hangil Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineer:Daemyung Engineering
  • Electrical Engineer:SD Engineering
  • Country:South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Back ground. Sungin 1-dong is an old district situated next to a brand new, high-rise apartment complex. As a result, this creates enormous contrast between the residential environment and the landscape by the apartment wall forming a border line. Residents of the apartments live a comfortable life fenced off from the surrounding neighborhood. The apartments contain all the facilities and services, or social infrastructure, that they need to live their lives.

Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi

For the people who live on the other side of the fence, however, things are quite different. These people cannot afford the same social infrastructure. In fact, all the facilities and services that come bundled together in a private apartment, such as a senior citizen center, a library and a community space, are forms of social infrastructure that should be provided by the public sector.

Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi

But in Korea, where the private sector has led the supply of apartment-complex housing units, even social infrastructure has been commercialized. As a result, citizens have access to the level of social infrastructure that fits their income level. This is why the social infrastructure of Sungin 1-dong's residents is poor. Sungin 1-dong has a relatively high percentage of native residents and the average age of residents is also high. In other words, there is little influx of young people in the area. This is why the atmosphere in the neighborhood seems to be somewhat stagnant. A small intervention, Sungin Space. Sungin Space was created on Dongmasan-gil, Sungin 1-dong, to revitalize the area and provide some balance with the nearby apartment complex. It is mainly divided into two areas.

Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi

The first floor is a shared space not only for residents of the village, but also for people living in other areas, and for those residing on upper floors of the share-house. It is used for various kinds of purpose such as small group gathering, exhibitions, and pop-up store. The Second to fifth floors are share -house for young people with the hope of revitalizing the village. New prototype. Shared housing is a new way of life that has appeared for economic reasons. A new way of life inevitably demands the emergence of a new residential style.

Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi

However, this new way of life has been mostly contained in existing residential spaces such as apartments and multi-family homes. In the era of single-person households, shared housing should be considered a sustainable communal housing format. Shared housing extends the shared area from external (city) to the internal (house). In other words, the relationship between the house and the public square has been substituted with the relationship between the ‘room’ and the ‘living room’. The rooms in a share house should be as private as possible.

Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi

Residents must have their own personal shelter (house), so they can be easy to mingle in the square. This is why the mass was split and the rooms were built like independent spaces, even though the house is small. As a result, each room has individual ventilation and the scenery and natural lighting are also doubled. On the other hand, the shared space on the first floor transparently connected the divided masses. Not only the front door facing the street, but also the folding doors in the small courtyard with bamboo are all transparent and openable, providing an expandable space and a lively view into the street.

Save this picture!
© Jinbo Choi
© Jinbo Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Space Matter
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSouth Korea
Cite: "Sungin Space / Space Matter" 28 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950278/sungin-space-space-matter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream