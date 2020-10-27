Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Office and Set of TV Ponyo en el Garage / Fast and Furious Production Office

Office and Set of TV Ponyo en el Garage / Fast and Furious Production Office

Save this project
Office and Set of TV Ponyo en el Garage / Fast and Furious Production Office

© Aberto Amores© Aberto Amores© Aberto Amores© Aberto Amores+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices Interiors, Decoration & Ornament, Cowork Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Fast&Furious production office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Daikin, Ikea, Pladur, Roche Bobois, Simón, Uponor, Azulejos Peña, KP, MORTEX, Procolor, Radisa, Roca
  • Design Team:Fast&Furious production office
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores

Text description provided by the architects. Ponyo en el Garaje is a project developed and executed in a period of seven months: in a Fast & Furious Office style. It is an old 600m2 garage (with an original taxi from the early 20th century) on the ground floor of a green building from the '70s with a landscaped facade in Madrid.

Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores

The premises will be used as a workshop for the creation and editing of audiovisual content where a group of 60 to 100 people will work. The budget for the project has to be distributed with 80% for wiring and installations and 20% for offices, landscaping and furniture.

Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores

During the planning phase of the project that originally was going to consists of only offices, the renderings made the promoters see the power of the digital image of architecture as a new model of scenography to shoot TV programs and other digital broadcasting content.

Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores

The project is executed with a palette of eighteen colours and a catalogue of eighteen spatial situations that serve as the backdrop for the recordings. The space has twenty-one professional cameras placed in attractive settings and ready to broadcast live content in HI-Res. Even inside the car now known as the "Media Taxi".

Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores

And what about Ponyo? The 2008 Japanese animation film Ponyo (in which water is drawn like never before) guides us in the use of colour. A frame from Miyazaki's film, edited to 3x6 pixel resolution, provided us with a matrix of indisputable colours to tint all the carpentry, the wave-mode ribbons that illuminate the forest of liquid tables and the enclosed spaces shaped like small houses that close the perimeter of the space.

Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores
Save this picture!
© Aberto Amores
© Aberto Amores

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fast and Furious Production Office
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentCowork InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Office and Set of TV Ponyo en el Garage / Fast and Furious Production Office" [Oficina y Set de TV Ponyo in the Garage / Fast and Furious Production Office] 27 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950247/office-and-set-of-tv-ponyo-en-el-garage-fast-and-furious-production-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream