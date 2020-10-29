Submit a Project Advertise
WOLEN Dentistry / Pure's Design

WOLEN Dentistry / Pure's Design

© Xiaokai Zhang© Xiaokai Zhang© Xiaokai Zhang© Xiaokai Zhang+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Healthcare Interiors
Wuhan, China
  • Interior Designers: Pure's Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Xiaokai Zhang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 塔洛佐, 大匠铸鼎, 铂多
  • Lead Architects:Tianyu Xiong, Xiaokai Zhang
  • Design Team:Hongda Lu, Chengcheng Feng, Cancan Li
  • City:Wuhan
  • Country:China
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The professional needs of Health Care, such as clearly separated layout, efficient scientific working line, unitive logo, will widen the feeling of distance in the space. In that case, how to find the balance between professional needs and the sense of distance is the heart of the matter in this project, the design of WOLEN DENTISTRY.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

In the story Jack and the Beanstalk, Jack climbed up the beanstalk and went up to the sky through the clouds, where he came across the enormous giant and began his adventure. We rebuilt this story scene in our design. The kid’s outpatient area is on the second floor, with a light green beanstalk-like spiral stair connected to the first floor. The kid’s area is open and brimmed with gentle light.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
analysis diagrams
analysis diagrams
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

Kids need the most medical care while they are also refractory, thus the feeling of love and care in the space is of vital importance. In the kid’s area, the logo of the company is simplified, escaping being commercialized. Short and soft modular furniture is used to create a warm homely spatial experience.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

What a person sees decides what the person feels. In other words, the light in the space will have a great influence on man’s mood. Two kinds of light appear in this project, one of which is linear light and the other is diffused light. The former has the directive function while the latter makes the customer feel mildness.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
3F plan
3F plan
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

By design, we avoid using large-area uniform illumination. In order to soften the natural light, we adopted arch shapes and pierced aluminum planks. We hope that the changes of the light could have a positive influence on the patients, relieving their anxieties.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

Space is never alone. By contrast, it should be connected to the people inside. Only when the design affects the mood and conducts the behavior will the acceptance and belongingness come into being.

© Xiaokai Zhang
© Xiaokai Zhang

Project location

Address:Wuhan, Hubei, China

Cite: "WOLEN Dentistry / Pure's Design" 29 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/950231/wolen-dentistry-pures-design> ISSN 0719-8884

