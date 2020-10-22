Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
House in Aveiro / Mariana Neto Arquitectura

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Aveiro, Portugal
  • Lead Architect:Mariana Neto
  • City:Aveiro
  • Country:Portugal
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the rehabilitation of an old small convent in the center of Aveiro, which has been converted into a single-family house. The plot consisted, initially, of the main house, a large garden and some poorly maintained attachments that were demolished on site.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

The client intended to rehabilitate the main house, improving its interior spatial quality, adapting it to the comfort of contemporary habitability, however, maintaining its architectural characteristics. Outside, the garden was divided into spaces at different levels. In order to unify all this space, we leveled the entire plot, leaving it at the level of the main house.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

As the garden had good dimensions, the client asked for an extension of the kitchen to the garden, similar to a “jardin d´été”, and a covered area for parking cars linked to the house. To the south of the plot, the client also asked for a small studio where eventual visits could be hosted.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

In this way, we decided to unify the new volumes from a single architectural language. In order to lighten the image and the weight of the construction, we thought to build these volumes from a mixed structure, with concrete and masonry walls and light metal roofs.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

