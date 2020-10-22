Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Maison826 / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design

Maison826 / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design

Maison826 / Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design

© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado© João Morgado+ 31

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Wellbeing, Store, Wellness Interiors
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: Nuno Ferreira Capa | arquitectura e design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2690 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  João Morgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Delta Light, Flos, Alfilux, Ana Paula Cerqueira, Cimenteira do Louro, GMbH, Isorenel Isolamentos, Semente Carpintaria, Vimajofil Serralharia Civil
  • Lead Architect:Nuno Capa
  • Project Team:Catarina Rego, Hélder Gonçalves, Ana Rocha, Nuno Bessa, Silvy Dias, Anabela Rodrigues
  • Cliente:Pedro Remy
  • City:Braga
  • Country:Portugal
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. House 826, for the hairstylist Pedro Remy, is placed at the ground floor of a building of the 70s in the urban centre of Braga, in Portugal, in a store with 250m2 of total area.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

This space had been closed for several years giving evidences of layers of interventions, memories and stories. Each wall a story, each window a passage. A place with many spaces. Each space wrapped in materials and textures successively interrupted by others, where occasionally some naked concrete structural elements appeared. A complex composition of excess of materials and voids of materials.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Plan - Basement / Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Basement / Plan - Ground floor
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

With the removal of these layers, it was possible to notice that the composition of its four large semi-enclosed spaces were visually connected but at different levels. The architectural concept for Maison826 came up with the interruption of the demolition at the point where fragments of that past could coexist with the new programme intended to be set out.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Sections
Sections
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The programme for the hair salon, for the cultural and musical space and for the concept-store, that share a common entry point, could now occupy each one of the spaces and create spatial and visual relations among them, where one-off interventions in each space would allow to observe the demolition spots.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The maison826 project is divided into four levels opened to each other. In the first level, at an intermediate elevation, a suspended wood block introduces itself as an entrance and as a service desk, steering, visually, the user to other two levels: a basement level, a space of cultural dynamics and concerts, and another intermediate level just above, for the working area and hair care, centrally inhabited by a 5-metre-long wooden working table. This space also comprises a recessed hair washing and colouring area for better privacy to the clients. This intermediate level takes us to the fourth level, an area for the OGQMOCA Concept store with a small dressing room.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

A Praise to the Unfinished seemed to us to be a concept that could be a new life cycle of this space where there is no place for concern about details… lost by the unfinished where it is thought being missed by rule. The sparing materials, pillars or concrete beams as well as the solutions of unfinished walls are now what define the intervention. In each space, a long opaque curtain establishes limits enabling their closure. This common scenic element, of great flexibility, helps to define other spatial identities and other luminosities according to the intended use.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Project location

Address:Praceta João XXI, n.º 826 4700 Braga, Portugal

