Coong's Garden House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

Coong's Garden House / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vinh, Vietnam
  • Architects: Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Viglacera, Adobe, KINGLED, Trimble Navigation, Trungdo, Xingfa
  • Architect In Charge:Nguyen Khac Phuoc
  • Design Team:Tran Duy Han, Diep Xuan Minh, Ha Van Tuan
  • Clients:Mr.Tran Duc Cong
  • Engineering:NKPA Group
  • Landscape:Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
  • Consultants :Tram Duy Han
  • City:Vinh
  • Country:Vietnam
© Trieu Chien
Text description provided by the architects. In the center of Vinh City, where is influenced by the Lao wind (hot and dry westerly wind) and burning sun, we start from one busiest and most crowded streets of Vinh city, It filled with smoke and dust by vehicles, we will turn into a small alley that seem looks like many other streets that is packed with concrete, with high - rise building, with silent iron frame doors, suddenly, we will meet a fresh and green space opened up front of our eyes, the gently, rustic and peaceful picture, apparently a long time ago, in some countryside.

Plans
Plans
Located deeply in a small alley with width only 3m, surrounded by solid high- rise houses, the narrow site with scale 7.1x19m, that has become a difficult challenge but extremely attractive with us. So, Should be use whole the space to serve living activities such as the neighboring tube houses, or make a difference with others?

The name "Coong's Garden" was created with the thinking different concept, normally, with this site we will build one typical tube house, that has narrow life in 4 walls, but, we created a house with alternating green spaces inside it, “garden in house” – “house inside garden”. So there is not only a place to live, but also a peaceful, rustic place where we can be found soul of countryside in the center of the bustling city. The house is designed for one young son who lives with his mother. We have take concept with a very simple U-shaped space structure with three main gardens: front yard, courtyard and roof yard.

Sections
Sections
The green space created by the fresh green garden in the front yard area, though it is not large, but it is enough to the footsteps passing it and slow down a minute to breath the sudden fresh air. It also a place for city children can find the little experience with plants, to innocently play games but not through the phone screen. During the survey of  existing site, we tried to persuade the owner to keep a large green tree inside the site. Because with our opinion, it is the soul of the house – the nature things.  Now, the alone tree will become the highlight of the small garden in the courtyard, with the spiral staircase embracing the tree, It will connect space between the upper yard and the lower yard of the house. Walking under the foliage and feeling the transforming of  every stair’s step, that will be an exciting experience for guests when they visit “Coong's garden”.

The use traditional red tile roof system, which 2-dimensional sloping has created traps wind and the space views become more diverse. The roof coverage creates buffers transition between the inside and outside, the front yard - the courtyard - the roof yard. At the same time, the tiled roof system also increases the sustainability of the building that against the impact of the harsh climate of Central Vietnam. Living space and interior are completely minimalistic to help people feel the nature in the fullest way. We believe that, with the appearance of “Coong's garden”, the small way has become more warm, more joyful and more children's laughter.

Project gallery

Concrete

