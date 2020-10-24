Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Shibumi House / Arkifex Studios

Shibumi House / Arkifex Studios

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Strafford, United States
  Architects: Arkifex Studios
  Area:  3000 ft²
  Year:  2017
  Photographs:  Aaron Kimberlin
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Marvin, Trane, Metal Sales Panel, Trimble, Twinmotion
© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin

Text description provided by the architects. Seeking escape from the corporate environment, the clients came to us with a simple desire—A house that had a Zen-like feeling when they came home from their busy executive jobs. A secluded 18-acre property comprised of native prairie and Ozark woodlands provided an ideal setting for such a challenge.

© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin
Plan
Plan
© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin

Concepts of Zen aesthetics inspired the Shibumi House. Specifically, the concepts of Shibumi and Wabi-Sabi. Shibumi—an ideal wherein objects and experiences exhibit in paradox -and all at once- the very best of everything and nothing: elegant simplicity.

© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin

Wabi-Sabi—an intuitive way of living that emphasizes finding beauty within the imperfections of life and accepting peacefully the natural cycle of growth and decay. The form of the house was also derived from Zen aesthetics as the proportioning system for both plan and elevation was generated from tatami aspect ratios and patterning.

© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin

The materiality of the project was kept very simple and honestly represented. The traditional shou sugi ban technique of charring cedar was used on the exterior to further express the design objectives.

© Aaron Kimberlin
© Aaron Kimberlin

Arkifex Studios
