  3. Edit Napoli, First Onsite Fair for 2020 in Italy, Highlights Independent Designers and Territoriality

The second edition of EDIT Napoli, dedicated to independent designers, ran from 16 to 18 October 2020, in Naples, Italy. The first onsite fair of the country during this pandemic era was created by curators Domitilla Dardi, design curator of the MAXXI museum in Rome, Architecture sector, and Emilia Petruccelli, buyer and entrepreneur, in collaboration with the Assessorato alla Cultura e al Turismo del Comune di Napoli.

EDIT Napoli 2020_Margherita Rui ©Serena Eller Vainicher. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020EDIT Napoli 2020_cortile Complesso e corner by Giuliano Andrea Dell'Uva ©Serena Eller. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020EDIT Napoli 2020_Laboratorio Morseletto_Aline Asmar D'Amman - Culture in Architecture_The Memory of Stones - Memory I - Memory III - Memory II ©Marco Zorzanello. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020Teatro di San Carlo_Foscarini e Moroso ©Serena Eller Vainicher. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020+ 22

EDIT Napoli 2020_cortile del Complesso e corner by Giuliano Andrea Dell'Uva ©Serena Eller. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020
Looking to the future with the aim of transforming the Mediterranean city — international by nature ­­— into a global benchmark for editorial and authorial design”, in its second edition, the three-day event highlighted designers, manufacturers, and artisans, focusing on territoriality rather than globalization. Showcasing more than 70 exhibitors, including designers, brands, and international craftsmen, linked to three symbolic places of Neapolitan culture, EDIT Napoli explores “the creative process and the use of materials in the search for sophisticated expressiveness”.

EDIT Napoli 2020_Jaime Hayon x Bosa at Museo Filangieri ©Serena Eller Vainicher_2. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020
Exploring the potential of the virtual world to support the physical event, EDIT Napoli is inviting those who cannot be in Naples to experience the event, conduct research remotely, and talk to designers. In fact, starting October 20th, the global audience will be able to surf the virtual 3D tour, discovering the products presented by international exhibitors. The program also expands with EDIT Podcast, a series of six episodes curated exclusively for EDIT Napoli by curator and journalist, Paolo Ferrarini.

EDIT Napoli 2020_Constance Guisset Studio ©Serena Eller Vainicher. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020
Presenting their products within the Monumental Complex of San Domenico Maggiore, a historic hotspot in the heart of the Neapolitan alleyways, exhibitors aged under 30 included well-known Italian brands as well as international names with less than three years of history. On that note, Domitilla Dardi stated that “I am particularly proud to see numerous emerging names who have chosen EDIT Napoli for their debut in a fair with a section dedicated to them: the Seminario”. On another hand, EDIT Cult brought international design to places that are symbols of the city's culture: the San Carlo Theatre.

Find below the fill Exhibitor List, as well as the list of participants in Seminario, a creative cradle for young designers.

Medulum_Milione ©Matteo Lavazza Seranto. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020
Exhibitor List

  • 75 B (Netherlands) 
  • Alfaterna Marmi (Italy) 
  • Allegra Hicks (United Kingdom) 
  • BCXSY (Netherlands) per/for Sidreh (Israel)
  • Botteganove (Italy) 
  • Ceramica Gatti 1928 (Italy) 
  • Constance Guisset Studio (France) 
  • Cooperativa Artieri Alabastro (Italy)
  • De Castelli (Italy) 
  • delsavio 1910 (Italy) 
  • Edizioni SWING - SWING Design Gallery (Italy) 
  • Fabscarte (Italy) 
  • Forma&Cemento(Italy) 
  • frattinifrilli(Italy) 
  • Gae Avitabile - Tana Design (Italy)
  • Gaetano Di Gregorio (Italy) 
  • Hebanon Fratelli Basile - 1830 (Italy) 
  • House of Ita (Italy) 
  • Laboratorio Morseletto (Italy) 
  • Luisa Longo(Italy) 
  • Made in EDIT (Sara Ricciardi con/with Simone Piva)
  • Marco Bevilacqua (Italy) 
  • Margherita Fanti(Italy)
  • Margherita Rui (Italy) 
  • Marisa Coppiano con/with Anna Fresa (Italy) 
  • Marta Benet (Italy) 
  • MEDULUM(Italy)
  • MIA Edizioni(Italy)
  • Milla Novo (Netherlands) 
  • MYOP(Italy)
  • Nesite + Kanz (Italy)
  • Ooh Design (Italy), Gala Rotelli and Orsola Fontana 
  • Piatto Unico (Italy)
  • Plinio il Giovane (Italy) 
  • Scapin Collezioni (Italy)
  • Servomuto (Italy)
  • Simone Crestani  e/and Giordano Viganò (Italy)
  • Simone Piva+ Sara Ricciardi (Italy) 
  • Spazio Materiae (Italy)
  • Studio Zero (Italy)
  • Sylcom Light (Italy)
  • Tipstudio (Italy)
  • Valentina Giovando(Italy) 
  • Victoria Episcopo (Italy) 

Forma&Cemento_Euclide ©Giorgio Possenti. Image Courtesy of EDIT Napoli 2020
Seminario

  • Agnese Roviti (Italia—Italy) 
  • Atelier Ferraro (Italia—Italy) 
  • Basis Rho (Germania—Germany) 
  • Daniel Nikolovski (Italia—Italy) 
  • Davide Monaldi (Italia—Italy) 
  • Duilio Secondo Studio (Italia—Italy) 
  • Eleit.it (Italia—Italy) 
  • Finemateria (Italia—Italy) 
  • Fischer/Münzner (Germania—Germany) 
  • Livia Stacchini (Italia—Italy)
  • Marco Iannicelli (Italia—Italy) 
  • Marta Abbott www.martaabbott.com + Naessi (Italia—Italy)
  • Mirei Monticelli (Italia—Italy) 
  • MNGRM (Francia—France) 
  • Roxanne Flick Design (Lussemburgo—Luxembourg) 
  • SOUR (Italia—Italy)
  • STUDIO RLON (Germania—Germany) 
  • StudioNotte (Italia—Italy)
  • Tom Robinson (Regno Unito—United Kingdom) 
  • Very Simple Kitchen (Italia—Italy) 

