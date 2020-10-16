Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. India
  5. INVESTRIBE Office Building / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

INVESTRIBE Office Building / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

Save this project
INVESTRIBE Office Building / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

© LINK studio© LINK studio© LINK studio© LINK studio+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Bengaluru, India
  • Architect In Charge:Dinesh Shanmugam, Shone Saju
  • Clients:Chandrashekar Gopalan
  • Engineering:Sigma consultants
  • Landscape:Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)
  • Consultants:Susan HVAC consultants, Ivory sense lighting
  • Collaborators:SV construction
  • City:Bengaluru
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

Investribe’ is an investment firm located in a serene neighborhood in the bustling city of Bangalore. The clients brief was to build a two level building with emphasis on systems that saves energy and minimizes the carbon footprint and the brief was further optimized to accommodate more landscape and less built up area.

Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

The two-level office for a studio called for strong integration between the two floors. A central void acts as an interactive heart for the office and the open planning of the interiors further accentuates the overall openness of the office and sets the tone for a vibrant working atmosphere. The terrace is designed as a garden sheltered with solar panels above to minimize the direct heat on the terrace.

Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

The strong lines and simplicity of the design showcases the materials to perfection and the symmetrical façade with a recessed entrance makes the built form more inviting. There is an inherent truthfulness in the use of materials, most of which are left exposed. This rustic theme is contrasted well with the sleekness of glass and the surrounding greenery, which creates an ambience of working amidst nature.

Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

The construction deals intensely on using green materials to integrate multiple sustainable features into the project. Using materials like Double Glazed Windows, Grid connected PV system generating 30KW power, hybrid air conditioning system, Permeable Paving & Rain water harvesting for Ground Water Recharge are few of the systems that saves significant energy and minimizes the carbon footprint.

Save this picture!
© LINK studio
© LINK studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsIndia
Cite: "INVESTRIBE Office Building / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)" 16 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/949627/investribe-office-building-living-edge-architects-and-designers-lead> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream