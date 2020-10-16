INVESTRIBE Office Building / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

+ 25

Architect In Charge: Dinesh Shanmugam, Shone Saju

Clients: Chandrashekar Gopalan

Engineering: Sigma consultants

Landscape: Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

Consultants: Susan HVAC consultants, Ivory sense lighting

Collaborators: SV construction

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

‘Investribe’ is an investment firm located in a serene neighborhood in the bustling city of Bangalore. The clients brief was to build a two level building with emphasis on systems that saves energy and minimizes the carbon footprint and the brief was further optimized to accommodate more landscape and less built up area.

The two-level office for a studio called for strong integration between the two floors. A central void acts as an interactive heart for the office and the open planning of the interiors further accentuates the overall openness of the office and sets the tone for a vibrant working atmosphere. The terrace is designed as a garden sheltered with solar panels above to minimize the direct heat on the terrace.

The strong lines and simplicity of the design showcases the materials to perfection and the symmetrical façade with a recessed entrance makes the built form more inviting. There is an inherent truthfulness in the use of materials, most of which are left exposed. This rustic theme is contrasted well with the sleekness of glass and the surrounding greenery, which creates an ambience of working amidst nature.

The construction deals intensely on using green materials to integrate multiple sustainable features into the project. Using materials like Double Glazed Windows, Grid connected PV system generating 30KW power, hybrid air conditioning system, Permeable Paving & Rain water harvesting for Ground Water Recharge are few of the systems that saves significant energy and minimizes the carbon footprint.